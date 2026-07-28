Woman convicted of defrauding Pittsburgh charity that provides free tickets to low-income children

PITTSBURGH — A woman accused of participating in a scheme that defrauded a Pittsburgh-based charity was convicted on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Attorney General Dave Sunday said Ramona Wilkes, 65, was found guilty of corrupt organizations, criminal conspiracy, theft by deception, receiving stolen property, deceptive business practices and criminal use of a communication facility. Sunday added that all of those charges are felonies.

Investigators said Wilkes worked with the Tickets for Kids, a nonprofit that helps give low-income kids tickets to sporting events and places like museums. Those tickets never made it to some children. Instead, police say Wilkes, a group of co-conspirators and two business entities participated in a scheme where they got more than 22,000 event tickets, which they sold for a combined profit of $760,000.

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Wilkes was sentenced to pay $57,346.65 in restitution to Tickets for Kids and will serve five years of probation, with the first year spent on house arrest.

“Tickets for Kids exists to create opportunities for children who otherwise might never experience a concert, sporting event or other special outing. Instead of helping fulfill that mission, this defendant exploited it for personal gain,” Attorney General Sunday said. “This verdict holds her accountable, and the restitution ordered will help the charity continue serving the children who need it most.”

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At this time, co-conspirators Jacob Mazzie and Quan Britt have pleaded guilty to participating in the scheme.

A ticket broker company, Steel City Tickets, also pleaded guilty.

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