Spinal decompression is a non-invasive, drug-free treatment that gently stretches the spine to relieve pressure on compressed discs, offering chronic pain sufferers relief without surgery or lengthy recovery periods. This approach targets conditions such as sciatica, degenerative disc disease, and nerve compression at their root cause.

According to reports from StatPearls, almost 25% of Americans deal with chronic pain. These conditions can diminish quality of life, making everyday activities feel overwhelming. Spinal decompression provides an alternative path to relief, guided by your doctor and designed to restore mobility without the risks associated with invasive procedures.

What Happens During Spinal Decompression?

This procedure gently stretches your spine. Most times, your doctor will use a decompression table to help with the task. This process can help improve spinal alignment while decreasing nerve compression due to the repositioning of herniated or bulging discs.

You may opt for spinal decompression treatment if you have:

Sciatica

Bulging discs

Spinal stenosis

Pinched nerves

Degenerative discs

Herniated disc symptoms

Having spine injuries or degeneration can put you in a lot of pain. Spinal decompression, recommended by Dr. Branko Skovrlj, MD, relieves the pressure on your spine to ease the pain.

Is Spinal Decompression Good for You?

Chronic pain can make your life really unbearable. Spinal decompression may be good for you if you need help getting rid of this pain. Here is how it can help you ease the pain without long recoveries.

Relieves Nerve Pressure for Pain-Free Movement

Bulging and herniated discs will often compress your nerves. Spinal decompression can help you reduce this nerve compression.

It gently stretches the spine, creating negative pressure within the discs and helping them to retract. As a result, it reduces the pressure on nearby nerves and addresses unbearable symptoms, like:

Numbness

Tingling

Shooting pain

Weakness that can move to other body parts, like the arms or legs

If you're suffering from sciatica, spinal decompression is a good sciatica treatment. After a few sessions of therapy, you can start experiencing dramatic relief.

Supports Natural Healing

When you're dealing with pain, you don't want to mask it, but rather address the root cause. Spinal decompression can help you with this.

The treatment supports blood flow and nutrient delivery to your damaged tissues. As a result, it gives your body the ability to heal itself. Good circulation of nutrients and blood repairs your bulging or herniated discs and reduces inflammation. Over several sessions, you'll notice your spine functioning more effectively.

Helps You Avoid Spinal Surgery

Severe back pain can make you unable to move or sleep. Some of the lower back causes include:

Arthritis

Spinal fractures

Strains and sprains

Spinal disk problems

Spinal tumors and infections

The pain may be too much, causing you to opt for surgery. However, reports from the HFX show that 40-50% of people will still have to deal with pain after back surgery. You also have to deal with longer recovery times.

If you want a safer, less invasive relief option, you should consider spinal decompression. The treatment offers lower back pain relief by reducing pressure on discs and nerves.

What Should I Avoid During Decompression?

While spinal decompression can support disc healing, certain habits can mess up your results. Here are things you should avoid:

Avoid High Impact Activities

When you're performing spinal decompression, your tissues become more sensitive to stress. Here are some high-impact activities that may negatively affect your progress.

Contact sports

Plyometric exercises

Running on hard surfaces

These activities may compress your spine further. Additionally, they can aggravate discs that are trying to recover.

Avoid Heavy Lifting

Lifting heavy objects puts a lot of pressure on your spinal discs. Your lower back will suffer the most if you don't avoid:

Perform deadlifts

Doing squats with weight

Lifting heavy boxes or equipment

Ensure you avoid lifting completely. However, if it's unavoidable, make sure the objects you're lifting are close to your body. Also, use your legs for lifting rather than your back.

Avoid Poor Sitting Posture

Sitting can also negatively affect your spinal decompression gains. You may be at risk of missing out on the benefits if:

Sitting without lumbar support

Slouching or leaning forward for long periods

Sitting for a long time without movement breaks

Having a poor posture while sitting increases disc pressure. As a result, you reduce the benefits of your decompression sessions.

Avoid Sudden Stretching or Self-Traction

It may feel tempting to stretch aggressively to get more results from your spinal decompression therapy. However, excessive stretching will irritate your nerves, ligaments, and spinal joints.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Are the Signs That Nerve Damage Is Healing?

Spinal decompression can help heal your nerve damage. You'll notice it is working when you feel less tingling and numbness in your body.

Over time, you'll also notice better motor coordination and control. However, you may need to relearn some motor patterns that you may have lost since the injury. This includes basic mobility work and strengthening exercises to improve your quality of life.

How Many Times a Week Should You Do Spinal Decompression?

The frequency of your sessions in a week will depend on your condition. If you have chronic spinal compression, you may have to do spinal decompression about 3 to 4 times per week during the initial phase.

Once your pain lowers, your visits may become less frequent. You can go in for at least one session per week. If the pain becomes under control, you should maintain your progress through regular checkups.

What Is the Best Position to Sleep After Spinal Decompression?

The way you sleep after spinal decompression sessions can affect your results. You can get more pain relief if you place your pillow under your knees while sleeping on your back. This sleeping posture gives your spine much-needed support.

Get Pain Relief With Spinal Decompression Therapy

Spinal decompression can help you manage chronic pain without the risks of medication or surgery side effects. If you try it out, you can notice good mobility and pain relief. However, this treatment may not work for everyone.

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