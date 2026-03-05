Being prepared for a storm is vital for your family's safety. Some first steps you can take are removing loose branches and inspecting your roof tiles.

If you're a homeowner, stop! Have you taken steps to protect your property before the next big storm arrives?

Storm damage can happen fast, but knowing the right steps to take can make a significant difference. As a homeowner, knowing what to do before and after a storm can help prevent small problems from becoming costly disasters.

What Should I Do Before a Storm?

Knowing what to do before a storm comes can be incredibly helpful because it gives you time to prepare. Here are some emergency preparedness plans you can take to protect your home before the storm.

Check Fences and Roof Tiles

The easiest step to start with is to check your fences and roof tiles. You want to closely inspect them because strong winds can loosen weak spots. After all, a broken tile or a loose fence pole can become flying debris during a storm and cause costly storm damage.

When inspecting your roof, look for cracked, loose, or missing tiles. This is essential because even one damaged tile can let rain into your home. Water leaks can spread quickly through ceilings and walls, so fixing small problems early helps with preventing storm damage.

Remove Loose or Overhanging Branches

Loose or overhanging branches can become dangerous during strong winds. Take the time to walk around your property and look for branches that hang over:

Your roof

Your driveway

Any power lines

Dead or weak branches can break more easily during storms, so trim them before the bad weather arrives. Clean up fallen sticks and yard debris as well, because loose items can be blown around during strong winds and hit:

Windows

Vehicles

Siding

Secure Your Vehicles

Another prevention factor to consider is securing your vehicle. If possible, park your car in a secure garage or covered area. This simple step helps protect your car from hail and debris, such as falling branches.

If you don't have a garage, then park your vehicle away from trees, fences, and power lines because these are more likely to fall or break during heavy winds. Another trick is to purchase a car cover, which will prevent your car from getting scratches.

Charge Critical Devices

Severe storms can cause power outages, so make sure you're prepared by charging any phones or battery packs before the storm arrives. A flashlight is also helpful, so ensure yours is fully charged or has fresh batteries. This can help you move around safely in your home if the power goes out.

Pro Tip: Avoid using candles because open flames can become a fire risk

It's also important to charge items like portable radios and backup batteries. These tools can help you stay informed during storm emergencies.

What Should I Do After Storm Damage?

Once the storm has passed, there are several tasks you should do to ensure everyone's safety. Here are the top tasks to prioritize.

Confirm Safety

Your safety after a storm is paramount, so take a moment to check that everyone in your household is safe. Contact local emergency services if you see major hazards, such as downed power lines, and keep a safe distance. Do not attempt to repair or move these yourself!

When assessing storm damage throughout your property, make sure to wear the right shoes because you might have to step over broken glass and sharp debris. Consider wearing gloves to protect your hands if you're doing any general cleanup.

Document All Damage

Once you know everyone is safe, begin recording the damage as you see it. You can do this by using your phone to take clear photos and videos of damaged areas inside and outside your home. This will help you when you file storm insurance claims.

Reduce Further Damage

After documenting the damage, take steps to limit further problems when it's safe to do so. For instance, cover any broken windows with cardboard to keep out rain and debris.

If you have water damage, try move your furniture away from the wet areas, and if your roof is leaking, place a bucket underneath to catch the water. These steps can help mitigate further damage until you can hire a repair company.

Contact Your Insurance Company

Call your insurance company as soon as you can to start the process for storm insurance claims. The company will explain the next steps and may schedule a property inspection.

Share your photos, videos, and notes during the call, or share them digitally if you're using an app or portal. Clear information helps the claims team to better understand your situation.

Get Repair Quotes for Storm Damage

Finally, once your insurance company reviews the damage, begin gathering quotes from repair professionals. Local contractors can inspect your property and estimate the cost of storm damage repair.

If the storm breaks any windows or glass doors, contact the best glass repair companies in your area. Experienced glass specialists can replace broken panes and restore safety to your home.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will a Storm Damage Claim Raise Your Rates?

A claim for storm damage does not always raise your rates, because insurance companies review several factors before adjusting your premiums. For instance, a single claim after a major storm may not affect your rate the same way as it would if you make multiple claims.

What Events Are Not Covered Under Homeowners' Insurance?

Typically, insurance companies don't cover some natural disasters, such as floods or earthquakes. Flooding from heavy rains usually requires a separate flood insurance policy.

Master Your Storm Response

If you're concerned about storm damage, the good news is that as a homeowner, there are some easy ways to protect your property. Simple steps like removing loose branches and charging critical devices can make a big impact before a storm hits.

If you found this article helpful, we have more home recovery tips for you to read in our other lifestyle articles!

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.