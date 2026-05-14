5 Pittsburgh EMS workers accused of wrongdoing in past 7 months

PITTSBURGH — Another Pittsburgh Emergency Medical Services worker is facing termination.

It’s been a difficult six months for the city of Pittsburgh Bureau of Emergency Medical Services.

11 Investigates has learned five EMS employees have been accused of serious wrongdoing.

Four of those five have left the bureau.

Chief Investigator Rick Earle has the latest accusation -- tonight on Channel 11 news at 6 p.m.

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