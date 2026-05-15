Ex-Steelers quarterback makes major life announcement

PITTSBURGH — This story initially appeared on SteelersNow.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Devlin “Duck” Hodges announced that he got married to country music star Lainey Wilson after popping the question last February.

Congrats! Former Steelers QB Duck Hodges announced that he got married to country singer Lainey Wilson.



The star couple has been dating since 2021.



True love is something special 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/SyX59Ulia1 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 14, 2026

Hodges and Wilson have been dating for five years. They first acknowledged their relationship after Wilson’s appearance at Acrisure Stadium in 2023.

“I share a lot of my life with the world and this is one thing that means a whole lot to me and I want to be careful with it,” Wilson said in 2023, announcing their relationship.

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