Strange noises, foul odors, and weak airflow are all common signs of a serious issue with an air conditioner not working properly. If your unit ices up and your cooling bills have also been increasing, take these as indications of severe AC problems, too.

Don't ignore these symptoms and delay partnering with a heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) specialist, as serious HVAC issues can mean your system has developed refrigerant leaks or mechanical failures.

Refrigerant leaks alone are detrimental to your AC and your health, as they can lead to poisoning (albeit rarely). As the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency explains, toxicity, physical hazards, flammability, and asphyxiation are some of the risks associated with refrigerants.

Knowing how to spot serious AC concerns can help you catch and address problems early before they worsen.

What Is the Average Lifespan of an AC?

The average lifespan of an air conditioner depends on several factors, including its specific type and how much use and maintenance it gets.

The International Association of Certified Home Inspectors (InterNACHI) has published a nifty estimated life expectancy chart for homes. It contains details about the typical lifespans of air conditioning and cooling systems installed in homes in non-coastal regions, including:

Window air conditioners: 5 to 7 years

5 to 7 years Central air conditioners: 7 to 15 years

7 to 15 years Evaporative coolers: 15 to 25 years

15 to 25 years Heat pumps: 10 to 15 years

What Are Common but Severe AC Problems?

An AC leak is a common yet severe problem that improperly installed and ill-maintained systems may develop. There are two types: refrigerant leaks and water leaks.

Mechanical failures are also typical HVAC issues that, if not addressed promptly, can lead to a complete system breakdown. They can occur due to regular use, wear and tear, and inadequate maintenance.

Mechanical failures result from one or more components wearing out or ceasing to operate as they should. Examples include faulty fan motors and clogged condensate drains.

What Warning Signs May Signal Serious AC Problems?

From strange noises (such as an AC unit rattling or hissing) to foul odors (like moldy smells) and an iced-up system, these are all warning signs pointing to serious AC problems.

The good news is that if you act quickly, you could still save your system and get it fixed. If you partner with a reputable HVAC company, their specialists can diagnose and address nearly all equipment issues, as pointed out by this page exploring air conditioner repair experts in Jackson, MI.

Strange Noises

An air conditioner that rattles, bangs, or clangs likely has:

A loose or misaligned component (e.g., loose screws, panels, or fan blades)

One or more moving parts that have become damaged (e.g., dented blades)

A compressor problem

If your AC has a refrigerant leak, you may also hear weird sounds like hissing or bubbling. The noise results from the chemical coming out pressurized.

Foul Odors

Serious AC problems can cause your system to produce and emit foul odors. Some examples are:

Musty smells: Often caused by moisture accumulation within the system or a clogged condensate drain pan

Often caused by moisture accumulation within the system or a clogged condensate drain pan Burning smells: Typically indicate electrical malfunctions, like an overheating blower motor or burnt-out fan

Typically indicate electrical malfunctions, like an overheating blower motor or burnt-out fan Sweet, chemical smells: A common olfactory sign of refrigerant leaks

Weak or Warm Airflow

Weak or warm airflow often results from dirty or blocked air filters. You can easily address this problem by washing or replacing the filter regularly, before it becomes completely clogged.

In more severe cases, refrigerant leaks can be the culprit.

An AC short cycling can also lead to insufficient or weak cooling. It means the system turns on and off too quickly and frequently. Since it doesn't complete an entire cooling cycle (which usually takes about 15 minutes), it makes your home stay warm or inadequately "cooled."

Frozen AC

Your air conditioner can "ice up" as a result of extreme airflow restrictions, usually due to clogged air filters. The problem can also be due to very dirty evaporator coils or refrigerant leaks.

Higher Cooling Bills

If your cooling bills have been soaring, take it as a red flag of potential severe AC problems, which could be causing your system to work in overdrive to compensate for internal failures. As your air conditioner tries to compensate for its poor or inefficient cooling, it uses more power.

Common AC problems that can lead to increased cooling bills are:

Lower refrigerant levels (often due to leaks)

Frozen evaporator coils

Restricted air flow (severe filter clogs)

Mechanical failure of the compressor or motor

Frequently Asked Questions

Why Are Refrigerant Leaks Serious AC Problems?

Refrigerant leaks are serious AC problems because of the various health and safety risks associated with these chemicals (e.g., toxicity and flammability).

More than that, your air conditioner's refrigerant is a chemical responsible for absorbing heat and moisture from your home's indoor air. It's thanks to this chemical that the air can cool down faster as it passes through your AC's cold evaporator coils.

An AC leaking refrigerant, therefore, will fail to do its job since the loss of this chemical means your system will be inefficient or unable to absorb heat and moisture from the air. It can make cooling down the air difficult, if not impossible.

How Do Leaking AC Problems Occur?

Your AC's refrigerant flows through your system via copper pipes collectively known as "line set." When these pipes sustain damage, whether due to physical impact, chemical corrosion, or dynamic compressor vibration, the refrigerant can leak out.

Your air conditioner may also develop water leaks as a result of frozen evaporator coils or problems with the condensate drain. It's a common problem that you shouldn't ignore, as it could lead to water damage, mold growth, and system failure.

Address AC Problems Before They Worsen

As soon as you notice your cooling system exhibiting weird behaviors like making strange noises, emitting foul odors, or blowing weak or warm air, take these as red flags of more severe AC problems. Do the same if it freezes and if your cooling bills keep rising.

Call your local HVAC contractor so they can diagnose and fix your system as soon as possible, before it breaks down completely.

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