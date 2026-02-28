Being a property owner comes with responsibilities regarding the overall upkeep of your building structure and safety for occupants and the surrounding environment. Therefore, property owners must be aware of strict safety regulations and legal requirements regarding decontamination efforts after certain events. Legally, one must schedule professional decontamination services after sewage back-ups, chemical spills, certain law enforcement interventions, blood-borne pathogens, and death scenes.

According to the National Center of Healthy Housing, over 5.9 million housing units have multiple health hazards ranging from pests to mold to lead paint. Failure of property owners to abide by safe remediation efforts and regulations can not only result in health risks to anyone nearby but also come with considerable legal liability and denied insurance claims.

When Is Biohazard Waste Disposal Legally Required?

Anytime a property has hazardous conditions, such as pathogens, sewage, bodily fluids, blood, or hazardous chemicals, property owners must hire certified specialists for safe disposal of these elements.

Tear Gas

When police activity involves teargas, it can leave behind chemical residue that is harmful to anyone who may enter that space. The term gas is more of a misnomer, as it's actually a fine powder or mist. It eventually settles on surfaces and can easily seep into porous materials, such as fabrics on carpet, furniture, and exposed clothing in these areas.

It can also get into HVAC systems. Without proper cleaning of an exposed area, the particles can become re-aerosolized, thus causing respiratory issues such as throat irritation, wheezing, and breathing difficulties.

Chemical Spills

A chemical spill may occur after accidents like train derailments. Natural events like earthquakes or floods may also damage storage units on properties. When this happens, a crew wearing hazmat suits can come in properly and safely remove all chemical elements.

Hoarding

If you've ever seen the show Hoarders, you understand that hoarding can be severe enough to the point where it may be almost impossible to enter a home or safely live in it. Hoarding not only involves boxes and loads of clothing but can also result in excessive human waste, animal waste, and pest infestations. In these scenarios, different types of remediation may be required, such as pest removal, mold remediation, and more.

Blood

Blood-borne pathogens are a threat, as blood can contain a range of diseases and infections that can contaminate anyone coming in contact with that surface. For example, HIV can last from a few hours to 48 hours, hepatitis B up to seven days, and hepatitis C up to two weeks. If contaminated surfaces are in warm, damp, or humid conditions, the survival time of these pathogens increases.

Death

Death scenes are also a common reason to call professional decontamination, as the decomposition process releases harmful pathogens and bacteria. This can happen from homicide, suicide, natural unattended deaths, and accidental deaths.

What Are Decontamination Requirements?

Medical waste in a hospital setting is contained in a single leak-resistant biohazard bag. However, property cleanup is more extensive.

Standard procedure requires the crew to protect themselves with personal protective equipment (PPE), which includes eye protection, masks, gloves, and sometimes hazmat suits to avoid exposure to the biohazard. As they begin working, they must contain the area using plastic sheeting or negative air pressure to avoid cross-contamination with unaffected areas.

The next step is initial cleaning with soap and water, followed by disinfecting with something stronger, like 10% bleach solution. They also have to remove anything porous that can't be properly disinfected, which can include upholstered furniture and mattresses. Once cleanup is done, there is usually post-mediation testing to confirm that the area is now contaminant-free.

When it comes to Meth lab cleanups, a crew may scrub surfaces with detergent and water three times. After a flood invades a property, the first step is to remove all standing water, tear out any damaged materials such as carpet or drywall, and conduct treatment for mold remediation.

From blood spills to odor removal to urine cleanup to crime scenes, Bio-One biohazard cleanup is available 24/7 to meet these decontamination requirements.

What Are the Legal Frameworks for Decontamination Control?

Property owners must follow frameworks set by organizations that include a site-specific decontamination plan, standard operating procedures, employee training, disposal procedures of used worker clothing and equipment that can be completely decontaminated after each procedure, and medical surveillance.

Organizations that set these frameworks include:

EPA

OSHA

FDA

RCRA (Resource Conservation and Recovery Act)

Frequently Asked Questions

What Are Four Signs That Your Sewer Line Is Broken?

You quickly know that you may have a broken sewer line if multiple drains in your home or commercial property are draining slowly and have frequent clogs. You'll also notice foul sewage odors that may go from inside the building to the yard area.

A gurgling or bubbling sound in the toilet or drains signals that air is trapped in damaged pipes. Look out for soggy or lush green yard patches that indicate wastewater is leaking from a broken line and acting as fertilizer or creating a sunken spot.

What Are the 4 Methods of Sterilization?

Steam or autoclaving is often used for heat-tolerant items and is a common method of sterilizing surgical instruments. Dry heat sterilization employs high temperatures in an oven for things that can't tolerate moisture but can withstand heat.

Gas or vapor sterilization may use hydrogen peroxide gas plasma (HPGP) for complex medical devices. Liquid chemical sterilization involves chemical immersion for heat-sensitive items.

Decontamination Services Are Available for Property Owners

Decontamination by a professional team may be required by law after biohazard events, such as death, sewage backups, illegal substance labs, tear gas, mold, bodily fluids, and hoarding. Surfaces and porous materials exposed to chemicals, blood, and mold spores can make people seriously ill or worse.

That's why the situation must be handled with care by professionals who have safe equipment, training techniques, and regulation guidelines to ensure that a property that has been exposed to these conditions is completely detoxified.

You can continue to learn more about health or property-related issues by checking our website's top stories.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.