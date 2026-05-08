PITTSBURGH — A local organization helping to battle food insecurity cut the ribbon on a brand new space.

For the last two years, Jubilee Kitchen has been renovating its kitchen on Wynadotte Street in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Jubilee Kitchen completes $500K renovation project designed to better serve community A local organization helping to battle food insecurity cut the ribbon on a brand new space. (WPXI/WPXI)

Officials celebrated the completion of those renovations with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday.

The organization can now offer more meals, housing support and childcare to people in need.

“People know what we have to offer for them, and I don’t think any of the foundations, any of the politicians, any of the surrounding community wanted Jubilee not to exist,” Jubilee Kitchen Executive Director Mark Latterner said.

Latterner says Jubilee Kitchen is looking to expand by providing workforce development and social services in the future.

The project cost $500,000. That money was secured by Representative Summer Lee through Community Project Funding.

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