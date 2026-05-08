Witnesses recall confrontation with man accused of injuring Verona police officer during arrest

VERONA, Pa. — Two women working at a Verona hair salon say they are still shaken after police say 39-year-old Tyler Williams began filming them and making racist remarks.

“He was saying a bunch of crap like, ‘This is our world,’ and ‘you’ll see in a minute,’ stuff like that. And then he called me a monkey,” said Shawntay Tarver. “I’m still upset.”

Colleague Debra Durr said that’s when she called 911.

“Whenever he said the thing about calling her a monkey and stuff like that, that’s whenever I was like, dude, now you’re not gonna sit there and say stuff like that,” Durr said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Verona police officer taken to hospital after struggle with suspect

According to police, Williams became physically aggressive when officers arrived at the scene. Police used a taser to subdue him.

“He ripped the taser out of him, and next thing you know, the cop that was talking to us ran over and tackled him on the ground,” Durr said.

Cullen Osterhout, a cook at a nearby diner, said he rushed over after hearing about the incident.

“I just wanted to give her a hug and let her know I wish I had been out here whenever it happened,” Osterhout said.

Police said Williams was taken to the Verona Police Department, where he allegedly attacked officers again. One officer had to be taken to a hospital for treatment.

“I can’t believe he attacked a cop again,” Durr said.

Despite the incident, Tarver and Durr said they have felt supported by the surrounding community.

“They came over, hugging me and making sure I was good because we’ve been here. We’re like a big old family little community,” Tarver said.

“I just wanted to check in on her and make sure she knew not all people are just one color or just like something. It’s just a shame,” said Osterhout.

Williams is facing multiple charges, including assault and resisting arrest.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group