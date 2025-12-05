Porcelain bathroom flooring is a smart, sustainable, and durable option for any washroom or shower area. With benefits such as low maintenance and resistance to water and other types of stains, it is the ideal choice for homeowners looking for a flooring solution that offers quality, performance, and longevity.

Are the cracks beginning to show in your bathroom? Whether you can spot physical wear and tear or your bathroom design is simply outdated, choosing new flooring can seem like a daunting process.

In this article, we will explore some of the types of porcelain tiles, as well as the advantages of porcelain floor styles and why porcelain is a designer-favorite flooring.

Types of Porcelain Tiles

When choosing the type of porcelain tile for your flooring, you need to consider aesthetics versus functionality. Glazed and through-bodied are the two main types to consider, and each has benefits and drawbacks.

Glazed

If you are seeking a more cohesive, aesthetically pleasing appearance, glazed porcelain may be your ideal choice. Glazed porcelain opens the door to many different design possibilities, allowing you to completely customize the look of your tile floor.

However, glazed tiling tends to be more slippery, as it has a smoother surface. Additionally, it is less resistant to impact, making it a more fragile alternative.

Through-Bodied

Through-bodied porcelain means that the porcelain is unglazed and "full." The hardness of the porcelain goes through the entire tile, making these tiles much more resistant to damage.

Through-bodied porcelain also tends to be more abrasive and less slippery, so it is a great option for areas that accumulate excess moisture, such as bathrooms and pool areas.

The Benefits of Porcelain Flooring

Why choose porcelain over the many other types of flooring? Here are some key advantages:

Durability: Porcelain is extremely durable, which is important for high-traffic areas such as bathrooms.

Porcelain is extremely durable, which is important for high-traffic areas such as bathrooms. Low Maintenance: You will not have to spend a lot of time or money maintaining your porcelain flooring, nor will it require any special products.

You will not have to spend a lot of time or money maintaining your porcelain flooring, nor will it require any special products. Resistant to Stains and Water Damage: Your tile will look much cleaner since it will be resistant to stains and water damage, which is helpful in messy areas like the bathroom.

Your tile will look much cleaner since it will be resistant to stains and water damage, which is helpful in messy areas like the bathroom. Visually Appealing: Porcelain is a beautiful flooring choice, whether you opt for the sheen of glazed tiles or the durability of through-bodied tiles.

Porcelain is a beautiful flooring choice, whether you opt for the sheen of glazed tiles or the durability of through-bodied tiles. Heat Resistant: Whether a hot curling iron falls on the ground or you suffer a house fire, your porcelain tile flooring will hold up well in very high temperatures.

Is Porcelain a Good Choice for Bathroom Floors?

Absolutely. Bathrooms receive some of the highest foot traffic in any home, especially if multiple family members or housemates share a single washroom. Therefore, the flooring needs to be durable and withstand easy damage.

Due to its smoother surface, porcelain is also very easy to clean. Unlike materials such as granite or marble, porcelain does not require any special cleaner. You can scrub away without worrying about compromising the tile thanks to its durability.

What Lasts Longer, Porcelain or Ceramic?

Though porcelain and ceramic are similar, porcelain has a longer lifespan than ceramic. It is fired at a higher temperature range, making it much harder and denser than its ceramic counterpart.

According to This Old House, porcelain tile also has to meet extremely strict standards related to water absorption.

Ceramic is a popular choice because it is easier to install and has more variety in terms of finishes and colors available. However, it is not suitable for outdoor spaces and does not have the same resistance and durability as porcelain.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Long Will It Take to Install Porcelain Floors?

Because of its high quality and weight, among other factors, porcelain flooring often has a longer installation process than other types of tile. The extended installation timeline is mainly due to the drying times, which are crucial to avoid shifting or cracking.

The exact timeframe will depend on factors such as the square footage of tiling and the exact type of tile that you use. If you are unsure, meet with your contractor or tile installation expert to get a better estimate.

Expect installation to take a minimum of 48 hours. Once the tile is laid, a coat of thin-set needs to be applied, which takes approximately 24 hours to dry.

After the thin-set is completely dry, your tile installer will lay the grout, which will add another 24 hours to the total installation time.

How Can I Make Porcelain Floors Less Slippery?

While porcelain tiles are beautiful, they can also be slippery, especially when wet. This can cause hazardous situations for children, seniors, or anyone with mobility and balance issues.

For showers with porcelain tiling, install anti-slip decals onto the floor. The gritty, textured surface will give the feet something to cling to if they begin to slide.

You can also opt for porcelain tile with a textured finish. Although it might not be as shiny as the smoother options, it can offer you comfort and security knowing that there is less likelihood of accidents.

What Other Areas Are Suitable for Porcelain Tile?

Porcelain tile is a common choice for bathroom flooring, but did you know that it is suitable for many other spaces as well? Consider adding porcelain tiling to your kitchen or other high-traffic areas. Its durability will hold up well compared to other types of flooring.

Outdoor spaces are also a wonderful location for porcelain tile. Since porcelain is resistant to moisture, it will not be affected by adverse weather, such as:

Rain

Snow

Frost

Choosing porcelain tile for more of your home ensures continuity and may even help you save money on flooring. Companies such as Discount Tile and Flooring offer porcelain tiles to fit every budget.

Choose Porcelain Bathroom Flooring for Your Home Remodel

If you want to follow the latest bathroom design trends and give your bathroom flooring a facelift, porcelain bathroom flooring is the ideal choice. Using this guide, you will be able to determine if it's the right material for your flooring needs.

Would you like to learn more about home renovations? Take a look around our site for more tips, tricks, and guides to help with your next project.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.