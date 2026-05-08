Center Township residents caught off guard by new bill

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — When people who live in Center Township went to their mailboxes this week, they were greeted with a new bill.

It’s a $78 bill the township is charging residents for stormwater runoff, but residents say they were never expecting a new bill.

Center Township Supervisor Michael Sisk says the township used to cover the cost to do inspections and maintenance for storm water runoff, drainage and pollutants.

“The budget for that has become high and exorbitant. We had been taking it out of the general fund, but it’s gotten to the point where we had to make a decision,” Sisk said.

So the board of supervisors passed an ordinance in December. Sisk says it’s based on 39,000 square feet per household.

“Rooftop, driveway, concrete pads, anything that would kind of run off going into the storm water system,” Sisk said.

The rate is set at $6.50 per month for most residents. That’s $78 for the year. It goes up to $85 if it’s not paid by June 15.

“We’ve never seen anybody come out and work on the drains, nothing. And none of our drains go into the pipes to go to the street,” Center Township resident Janet Schroth said.

Sisk said the township published the ordinance in the paper and on their website plus held meetings where it was discussed and passed.

“Was there a turnout? No. Could we have got the word out better? Probably yes. We may have dropped the ball in notification,” Sisk said.

People who are now paying the bill agree that they should’ve been notified that it was coming.

“A letter, not an email. Send a letter out to every single person a month or so in advance, ‘this is what’s going to happen.’ It wouldn’t have been so traumatic to everybody.”

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