SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Washington County father says he contacted police after the owner of a Charleys Cheesesteaks restaurant repeatedly called and texted his teenage daughter about a job opportunity she says she never applied for.

Robert Phillips says the calls and texts started earlier this week from the owner of the Charleys Cheesesteaks located inside the Walmart at Trinity Point.

Father says owner of local Charleys Cheesteaks called, harassed teen over job she never applied for A Washington County father says he contacted police after the owner of a Charleys Cheesesteaks restaurant repeatedly called and texted his teenage daughter about a job opportunity she says she never applied for. (WPXI/WPXI)

“The gentleman that owns Charleys called, left her a message and sent her a text at 10 o’clock at night on a school night,” Phillips said. “The next morning, around 10 a.m., he started again — called five different times and sent multiple texts while she was in school. She’s a junior at McGuffey.”

Father says owner of local Charleys Cheesteaks called, harassed teen over job she never applied for A Washington County father says he contacted police after the owner of a Charleys Cheesesteaks restaurant repeatedly called and texted his teenage daughter about a job opportunity she says she never applied for. (WPXI/WPXI)

Phillips says his daughter told the man she was in school, did not apply for a job and did not recognize the restaurant.

Phillips says he then intervened and contacted the owner himself. He alleges the conversation escalated and says he later received belligerent and sexually explicit messages involving his daughter. Channel 11 is not publishing the contents of those messages.

“It’s harassment, basically,” Phillips said.

Channel 11 reached the owner by phone. He said he lives in Florida and he denied harassing the teen.

Father says owner of local Charleys Cheesteaks called, harassed teen over job she never applied for A Washington County father says he contacted police after the owner of a Charleys Cheesesteaks restaurant repeatedly called and texted his teenage daughter about a job opportunity she says she never applied for. (WPXI/WPXI)

“I need to provide employees for my store. I’m not trying to harass anybody,” the owner said.

The owner told Channel 11 he believed he was contacting a job applicant while trying to fill an open position. He said the girl applied on Indeed.

The teen’s father argues her resume is on Indeed from a school project, but she didn’t apply directly.

Phillips says he contacted Pennsylvania State Police, the Attorney General’s Office and Charleys corporate offices.

State police confirmed they took a report. Channel 11 also reached out to Charleys corporate for comment, but has not yet heard back.

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