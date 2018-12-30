'Aquaman' star Jason Momoa photobombs couple's wedding shoot

He was a wedding crasher from the deep.
Jason Momoa traveled from Atlantis to Hawaii to photobomb a couple’s wedding Dec. 20, E!News reported.
Katie Meyers and her new husband were posing for photos after their ceremony when the “Aquaman” star strolled past in the background.
"We were taking our wedding photos after the ceremony out on the rocks, and Jason Momoa and some of his family and some friends just all walked out on the beach," Meyers told E! News. "They were shouting congratulations to us, and they were super calm and super chill."
"It was totally unplanned and spontaneous,” Carina Cooper, of Oahu Boutique Weddings, told the website.
However, when Momoa walked by, Cooper seized upon a unique opportunity, asking the star to photobomb the couple as they posed for pictures. He did so, even “menacing” them by pointing a trident at them.
Jason Momoa (Aquaman!) just photobombed one of our beautiful couples at their wedding! Thanks for helping us make their day extra special @prideofgypsies #aquaman #oahubeachwedding #getmarriedonoahu #oahuboutiqueweddings pic.twitter.com/BA1eqotUkU— Oahu Boutique Weddings (@oahuboutiquewed) December 22, 2018
"He happily agreed to photobomb them,” Cooper told E!News. ”There just happened to be a kid on the beach nearby with that trident (in the picture),and Jason asked to borrow it. So he took the trident and went behind the couple in their picture and pretended to be a sasquatch.”
A guest, later sharing a picture with Momoa, called the actor the best wedding crasher ever, KTRK reported.
