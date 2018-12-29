  • $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Pennsylvania

    Check your tickets! A $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold in Pennsylvania.

    Six people matched the first five numbers drawn to win $1 million, including someone in our state.

    The numbers drawn were 9, 10, 25, 37 and 38, and the Mega Ball drawn was 21, according to the Mega Millions website.

    The next drawing will be Jan. 1 at 11 p.m. EST and will be the eighth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. It will be the fifth time that a Mega Millions drawing will be held on New Year’s Day. The only time there was a Jan. 1 winner was in 2008, according to the Mega Millions website.

    There has been no Mega Millions winner since Oct. 23.

