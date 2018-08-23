Former guitarist for Lynyrd Skynyrd, Ed King, has died.
King was part of the southern rock band, best known for its anthems “Sweet Home Alabama, which he co-wrote, and “Free Bird. “
King was a member from 1972 through 1975 and again from 1987 through 1996, the Tennessean reported.
The announcement of his death was posted on his Facebook page.
According to the announcement, King died at his Tennessee home on Wednesday.
King wasn’t only known for Lynyrd Skynyrd, he also was a founding member of Strawberry Alarm Clock.
Lynyrd Skynyrd, according to the band’s official biography, was started about 41 years ago in Jacksonville, Florida. It stopped for a decade after a plane crash killed three members of the band in 1977.
The band continues to tour with original member Gary Rossington, and is set to play in Pittsburgh on Saturday at KeyBank Pavilion.
It has more than 60 albums and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2006.
Funeral arrangements have not been released.
King was 68 years old, the Tennessean reported.
