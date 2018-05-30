'This Is Us' creator reveals he's already filming 'pieces' of series finale

The millions of “This Is Us” fans don’t want to see the beloved NBC show end any time soon, but the series’ creator is already filming the finale.
Dan Fogelman, the showrunner who spent part of his childhood in Bethel Park, the setting for the show, said he and the writers are “kind of to the end” of planning the show, according to Entertainment Weekly.
Not only that, he added: “I’ve actually already shot pieces of the final scene in the series.”
He didn’t say how many seasons he expected the show to run, or offer any clues about what’s in the finale.
