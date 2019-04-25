0 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (4/26-4/28)

PITTSBURGH - Looking for something to do this weekend in western Pennsylvania? We've got 11 ideas for you right here!

Saturday, 9:30 a.m. – East End Brewing (Larimer)

Start your Saturday with a nice bike ride through Pittsburgh, probably. East End Brewing’s annual Pedal Pale Ale Keg Ride will take several hundred riders along a bike course to a secret destination. The ride is a fundraiser for Auberle Foster Care, a ride close to brewery owner Scott Smith’s heart. The course is kept easy for beginners, and because no one wants shaken up beer at the end.

Saturday, noon – Heinz Field

Football season is still pretty far off, but this is a big week for fans and teams as the NFL draft gets underway on Thursday. But the real party doesn’t start until Saturday afternoon when fans get a chance to meet this year’s draft picks, along with current and future players. While you’re there, don’t forget to check out all six of the Steelers’ Super Bowl trophies and even visit the locker room! Tickets cost $15 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.

Saturday, 7 p.m. – Harrison City Fire Hall

Do you like winning money? If so, this is your chance to try your luck and help some of our furry friends. In the three years Paws Across Pittsburgh has existed, it has rescued more than 1,000 dogs and 300 cats. There are cash giveaways, auction baskets, 50/50 drawings and more. Much of the money will go to help the Lifetime of Veterinary support program, which helps the special needs dogs and cats that Paws Across Pittsburgh adopts.

Woodland Hills students are putting on their version of the Broadway hit “Mamma Mia” and several other schools have their own productions of other shows.

Various Times – Heinz Hall

There’s no place like home, or in this case the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra’s home at Heinz Hall. Take a trip over the rainbow and follow the yellow brick road on a musical journey that explores all things Oz. Three vocalists join the PSO and conductor Lawrence Loh for the weekend of performances. Tickets range from $22 to $99 and can be purchased online.

Saturday, 8 p.m. – The Benedum Center

The Pittsburgh Opera will end its 80th season on a high note with a performance of the comic opera “Don Pasquale." This opera and 1950's Hollywood production has never been performed in Pittsburgh. It’s the story of an old wealthy bachelor, Don, who is trying to arrange a "proper" marriage for his nephew, Ernesto, who is in love with someone else. Needless to say, highjinks ensue.

Saturday, 7 p.m. – Stage AE

Riding the wave of some Grammy, Billboard, and CMT award nominations, country rock singer songwriter Elle King will be dropping by to perform as part of her Shake the Spirit Tour. You may know her from her recent collaboration with Dierks Bentley on the hit song “Different For Girls" or her 2016 CMA win for the album "Love Stuff.” If that's not enough, English singer songwriter Barns Courtney will be kicking things off as the opening act. Tickets are $27 in advance or $30 at the door.

Friday, 7 p.m. – Meadows Racetrack and Casino

Rewind to the late 90s when Everclear comes to Washington County for a night of nostalgia and new music. The band’s 1997 album “So Much for the Afterglow” went double platinum, and the following year they were named the Modern Rock Artist of the year by Billboard Magazine. Some of the bands hit songs include “Everything to Everyone,” “I Will Buy You a New Life,” “Father of Mine” and “Wonderful.”

Saturday, 7 p.m. – Highmark Stadium

The Riverhounds are looking to continue their five-game unbeaten streak this weekend when Nashville SC comes to town. Kidsburgh PGH presents “Be the Kind Kid Night” which includes $1 beers for the 90 minutes before kickoff and an autograph session after the match. This is the last game to get two tickets for 20 bucks by using the code "twenty" on Ticketmaster.

Sunday, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Monroeville Convention Center

If you still need to pick up wedding day decor before saying “I do” then head down to the Monroeville Convention Center to find items that will come in under budget. There will be people selling some of their extra or lightly used decorations. And if you’re on the other side you can sign up as a seller as well. Tickets are on sale in advance, but you can get them at the door.

Seven Springs Home and Garden Show

All Weekend – Seven Springs Resort

If you're ready to get some summer home projects underway but aren't sure where to start, then Seven Springs has you covered with their first ever Home and Garden Show. The weekend features exhibits and seminars, plus Seven Springs is the perfect place to learn about home improvement, gardening, and landscaping while enjoying the beautiful scenery of the mountain resort. After the show, you can head over to the 18th annual Brewski Festival in the Foggy Goggle on Friday and Saturday nights. There will be more than 50 breweries on hand to help you relax after thinking about all that house work.

