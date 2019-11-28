0 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (11/29 - 12/1)

PITTSBURGH - Looking for something to do this weekend in western Pennsylvania? We've got 11 ideas for you right here!

Saturday, 9 a.m. - Downtown Pittsburgh

The WPXI Holiday Parade presented by your neighborhood Ford store is back for another year -- the 39th year, to be exact. This year, you'll see your favorite floats, bands and even some friends from Channel 11! Of course, it's no secret that Santa Claus will be making a stop, too. The parade steps off at 9 a.m. Saturday at 11th and Stanwix streets. It will travel down Liberty Avenue and end at Liberty and Stanwix, right in front of the Gateway Center. You can watch the parade LIVE on Channel 11 or on streaming devices!

All weekend - Seven Springs

Spectacular light displays will fill Seven Springs resort, creating a winter wonderland you won't want to miss. A nighttime drive through the light display, a holiday village, craft shows and even pictures with Santa! It wouldn't be complete without holiday music, snow tubing and the Seven Springs Express. That's a 43-foot long holiday train for kids. Admission is free, but Friday's concert with Joe Grushecky and Friends is $20. The Holiday Village is open between 5-9 p.m. Friday and 4-9 p.m. Saturday. The lights will be lit from starting at 5 p.m.

All weekend, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. - National Aviary

Your feathered friends will be out and about so you can meet them. The aviary will also be decked out for the Winged Wonderland with a full light display, festive decor and extended hours. This even runs all weekend long from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, 8 p.m. & Sunday, 2:30 p.m. - Heinz Hall

Manfred Honeck will lead the PSO as they play renditions of their favorite songs by the Strauss family. It's a performance of waltzes, polkas, rhapsodies and more. Cello sensation Narek Hakhnazaryan will be playing a concerto, as well. Before the music starts, you'll be part of a preconcert talk with conductor Earl Lee. Tickets start at $20, and shows are at 8 p.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Various times - Carnegie Science Center

"Polar Express" will be playing at the Rangos Giant Cinema on Friday. The Polar PJ Party will have you enjoying a hot chocolate bar, or get sciency with liquid nitrogen frozen marshmallows. There's even a "Stars Over the North Pole" show at the planetarium. See what Santa sees when he steps outside. On Saturday, a sensory sensitive PJ party will be held. It's tailored specifically for children and adults affected by sensory processing disorders. It's all the same fun, but the movie will be played in 2D. Both parties run from 8:30 a.m. until noon.

Now through January - Heinz History Center

This is a great way to see how Western Pennsylvanians have celebrated winter holidays, including Christmas, Hannukah and Kwanzaa through the years. The Heinz History Center will also host guided tours. Santa will also be taking pictures with your little ones. It will be going on through the first weekend of the New Year during regular museum hours. Santa will be there from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.on Saturdays and Sundays for pictures, with a few extra visits sprinkled in.

Saturday, 2 p.m. & 7 p.m. - Byham Theater

"A Very Electric Christmas" is presented by Lightwire Theater. They were America's Got Talent semifinalists and the winners of Tru TV's Fake Off. It follows the story of a young bird who gets blown off course during migration and ends up at the North Pole! The impressive visual style of the show will have everyone enamored. The show also features timeless holiday hits, including songs by Nat King Cole and Mariah Carey. The performance happens twice on the Byham Theater stage: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Various times - Liberty Magic

Tap dancing, ukulele, piano music, singing and magic. No, it's not another audition for America's Got Talent, it's actually a great show at Liberty Magic! Robert Ramirez is coming to town, bringing with him a magic and musical theater mashup! Rob is a young magician, but he's already making waves by appearing on Penn and Teller: Fool Us and working as this season's magic consultant on AGT. He has a brand-new production created exclusively for Liberty Magic.

Various times - Benedum Center

If you've never seen Les Mis, now is your chance. It’s one of the most timeless Broadway classics and is making a stop at the Benedum this weekend and next. The holidays are a perfect time to introduce someone new to this classic story, but this rendition is a 25th anniversary production. That means new staging and dazzling scenery you might not have seen before.

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. - Heinz Field

The Boston College Eagles are coming to town to take on Pitt this weekend at Heinz Field. The Panthers lost to Virginia Tech last weekend in a shutout, but this matchup could mean a big rebound. Though the Coastal Division hopes are drowned out, Pitt is still bowl-eligible.

All weekend - Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium

The Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium wants to say thank you to all of its guests for support throughout the year - that's everybody, not just members. You and your family get to visit the zoo and aquarium for free through Sunday. The gates open at 9 a.m., and the zoo closes at 5 p.m. It's the perfect way to entertain all your visiting relatives and holiday guests over the long Thanksgiving weekend.

