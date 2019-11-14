0 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (11/15 - 11/17)

PITTSBURGH - Looking for something to do this weekend in western Pennsylvania? We've got 11 ideas for you right here!t

Starts Friday

Big Butler Fairgrounds - Prospect

If you're ready for the Christmas season to start, but don't want to wait until after Thanksgiving to be over, the Big Butler Fairgounds is the place to be. Shadrack's Christmas Wonderland kicks off on Friday, and runs through January 5, 2020. It's a drive-thru light extravaganza that's synced up to the radio in your car! You can get your tickets at the fairgrounds, or you can order them online.

Starts Saturday

Heinz History Center

If a trip through the lights isn't enough, head downtown for "A Very Merry Pittsburgh" at the Heinz History Center. It features family keepsakes, artifacts, film, and imagery that explores how western Pennsylvanians have celebrated Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa throughout the years. You won't want to miss some old decorations from Kaufmann's, Macy's, and Hornes department stores. Yes, Santa will even be making some appearances. Head to heinzhistorycenter.org for more!

No trip to Santaland is complete without a visit from old Saint Nick. Meet Santa on select dates, beginning this Saturday, Nov. 16, in the A Very Merry Pittsburgh exhibit!



All dates are listed on our website: https://t.co/uFuTWRXRIJ pic.twitter.com/3MdtjyKaEc — Heinz History Center (@HistoryCenter) November 13, 2019

Friday and Saturday, 8 PM

Bricolage Production Company

There's a new way to tell a story at the Bricolage Production Company. WordPlay is a hybrid storytelling sensation has been growing in popularity since its co-producer, Alan Olifson, brought it to Pittsburgh over 6 years ago. What happens is, with honesty and creativity, writers, actors, and just normal folks get on stage to read their own personal true stories while a DJ spins a soundtrack to their yarns in real time. If you want to take part, or just check out the show, visit bricolagepgh.org.

All weekend, various times

Heinz Hall

The Beatles' album "Abbey Road" celebrated its 50th anniversary in September, and an impressive show is coming to Heinz Hall. To honor the history of this legendary rock release, the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra will be bringing you a new performance called ":Revolution: The Music of the Beatles." Get tickets when you click here.

All weekend

Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center

Your kids know all the songs, and you probably do too, but there's a new way to enjoy 'Frozen". Starting this weekend, Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center will host the latest installment in their junior musical series is "Disney's Frozen Junior"! Olaf, Anna, and of course Elsa will all be on the stage! The show runs this weekend and next, so get your tickets here!

Sunday, 1 PM

Armory for the Arts - Sharon

Nothing beats a chilly day better than a hearty, home cooked meal. That is, unless it's dozens of hearty, home cooked meals. The Shirley Bursey House in Shenango is holding their inaugural "Big Cheese" mac and cheese cook off this Sunday from one to four. The Shirley Bursey House is an emergency shelter families can go to for safety in a crisis situation, until they can find safe, permanent housing. If you want to take part, you can find the requirements to enter by clicking here.

Saturday, various times

Nemacolin Castle

The Nemacolin castle in the Laurel Highlands has an event for the adults this weekend. For 50 years the castle has gotten its halls decked for the holidays, and this year they're hosting a wine and spirits tasting inside those very halls to kick off the season. This is "Sipping Through The Centuries", an event that invites you inside the castle walls for a classy night of snacks, socialization, and local libations. Three sessions await you: 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. , 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. , and 8 p.m. - 10 p.m. . Tickets at $40 for each session, and can be found at laurelhighlands.org.

Starts Friday

Fun Fore All Family Fun Park - Cranberry Township

Golf season may be over, but mini golf season is still in full swing! This time of year though, Fun Fore All Family Fun Park is lighting up the night with holiday lights and much more! Enjoy a festive evening of mini golf and then warm up in the huge arcade. The Fun Fore All Holiday Lights Mini Golf festival will be in full swing all through the holiday season. Take a trip over to the links for a night of holiday fun, and head to Fun Fore All's website for more information!

Saturday, 8 PM

August Wilson Center

If you see a concert in your future, there's a big one happening this weekend. Singer / songwriter Daley will be taking the stage at the August Wilson Center on Saturday as part of their soul sessions. You might know the British soul singer from his chart topping hits "Look Up", "Remember Me" and "Broken." Daley has sold out shows all around the globe so you'll want to jump on these tickets fast! You can find them at aacc-awc.org.

Saturday, 7 PM

PPG Paints Arena

The Pittsburgh Penguins are in the middle of their division right now, and will be looking to produce some momentum as the season really starts to get underway. Saturday, PPG Paints Arena is the place to root on the home team as the Toronto Maple Leafs come to town! The puck drops at 7p.m. on Saturday. It's going to be quite the matchup, so get your tickets now at ppgpaintsarena.com.

Sunday, 10 AM

Roundabout Brewery

Brunch and beer - if that pairing sounds good to you, Roundabout Brewery is hosting an event you can't miss this Sunday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. " Sunny Side Up" is a recurring, pop-up brunch partnership between Very Local and Pittsburgh Sandwich Society. Presale tickets are required to attend between 10 a.m. and noon, and walkups will only be served after noon. Get those presale tickets and secure a spot by checking out the event page.

We're keeping a close watch on weather, traffic and other news impacts for all of these events and more!

