0 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (11/22 - 11/24)

PITTSBURGH - Thanksgiving is just around the corner and holiday activities are in full-swing, giving you plenty of options if you're looking for something to do this weekend in western Pennsylvania.

We've got 11 ideas for you right here!

Friday

Downtown Pittsburgh

The holiday season is upon us, and there's no bigger celebration in Pittsburgh than Light Up Night in downtown! It's an evening full of tree lightings, activities, music, ice skating, and much more. The schedule of events is big - and we've got what you need to know RIGHT HERE.

Starts Friday, various times

Market Square

W ith Light Up Night also comes the grand opening of the Peoples Gas Holiday Market. Market Square is transformed into a one-of-a-kind shopping village where wooden chalets are just brimming with holiday gifts. You'll also be able to enjoy some live entertainment, from choirs to dance groups to acoustic artists. This event runs through Dec. 23, except for Thanksgiving.

Saturday and Sunday, 11 AM

Heinz Hall Courtyard

While you're downtown, consider getting into the spirit of giving by participating in the Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood Sweater Drive. The drive is already underway, but Saturday and Sunday, and through the end of the year, you can donate at the Heinz Hall Courtyard, during KidsPlay hours! The sweaters will help families in need across our area.

Starts Friday

Kennywood

Kennywood is once again pulling out all the stops to bring you the Holiday Lights celebration. The amusement park will be full of lights and fun. It also features the tallest Christmas tree in Pennsylvania! As an added bonus, fireworks will be set off on Friday night.

Starts Friday

Westmoreland County Fairgrounds - Greensburg

If that's not enough holiday goodness for you, more lights are on display at the Westmoreland County Fairgrounds in Greensburg. Since 1956, Overly's Country Christmas has been showing off all sorts of lights, horse-drawn sleigh rides, and holiday food and shopping.

Saturday, 7 PM

Seven Springs Mountain Resort

7,000 years ago, Scandanvaian farmers, hunters and warriors all used skis to get around in the winter. This weekend, Seven Springs Mountain Resort is hosting a party to ring in the opening of the slopes, complete with a ceremonial ski burning. Sounds a little different, right?

Saturday, noon

Main Street - Greensburg

The holiday season wouldn't be complete without a parade of course. Head to Greensburg, and line Main Street on Saturday for the Greensburg Holiday Parade. It has everything you'd expect from a parade, and yes, Santa will make a visit.

Friday, 4 PM

Cranberry Municipal Center

Before Santa makes a stop in Greensburg though, Jolly Old Saint Nick will be arriving in Cranberry Township. T he Cranberry Municipal Center is hosting the 'Santa's First Stop' celebration on Friday at 4p.m. The entire family will enjoy food trucks, and an ice festival, complete with an ice slide! As an added bonus, the Municipal Center is also hosting a Toys For Tots drive.

All weekend, various times

Benedum Center

Turning to some incredible shows happening in our area... t hree years ago, actor Chazz Palminteri teamed up with Robert Deniro to create "A Bronx Tale". It's a streetwise musical based on the 1993 movie with the same name, and it's based on Palminteri's true life story. Taking you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s, this musical tells the story of a young man caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be.

Friday and Saturday, 7:30 PM

Ed Schaughency Theater - Beaver

Turning back time a little, and heading to the 50's, "A Streetcar Named Desire" is coming to the stage in Beaver. The Bobcat Players will present this iconic piece of American theater at the Ed Schaughency Theater, (near the Beaver Area Senior High School) Through the weekend. Admission to the show is $10, and the curtain goes up at 7:30 p.m. each night. Keep in mind, this show has some adult situations, and may not be suitable for young children.

Friday, 7 PM

PPG Paints Arena

After Light Up Night festivities, head to PPG Paints Arena and root on the Penguins as they take on the New Jersey Devils on Friday. S idney Crosby is out, which means you're going to see a lot of the younger players stepping up to fill his space. That means you can expect non-stop, high octane action from the team's rising stars. This is a division rivalry game - a division the Penguins are currently on top of, so they'll be fighting to hold on to first place.

