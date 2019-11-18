PITTSBURGH - It's a family tradition for many of us: donning the hat and gloves, heading downtown and taking in all of the holiday action at Light Up Night.
Pittsburgh police said they are already working to be ready for the large crowds.
“As a native of this region, I am very much aware that Light Up Night is a wonderful Pittsburgh tradition that is especially popular with families,” Director of Public Safety Wendell Hissrich said. “As Public Safety director, I can assure everyone planning on attending that we have taken steps to make this a safe experience for all.”
Hissrich said there will be a zero-tolerance policy for anyone breaking the law.
Drones will not be allowed to fly overhead, police said.
Temperatures are expected to be in the 40s.
Traffic, as always, will be an issue. City officials urge people attending to use public transportation.
Officials said they will have a large police presence at the downtown event, utilizing uniformed, plainclothes and mounted units.
This summer, a shooting followed the Fourth of July fireworks display. Several other violent incidents in the downtown area have caused concern in recent months, as well.
