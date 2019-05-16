0 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (5/17-5/19)

PITTSBURGH - Looking for something to do this weekend in western Pennsylvania? We've got 11 ideas for you right here!

Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Pittsburgh Cultural District

A perfect chance for the kids to learn about different cultures and perspectives from international artists. This is the 33rd year for the EQT Children’s Theater Festival, and it includes 40 free, hands-on educational activities with free pop-up performances and a scavenger hunt that spans the entire Cultural District.

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Zelie Park, Zelienople

Head to Zelie Park in Zelienople where your kids can explore working trucks of all types. They can meet the people who build, protect and serve the community. Plus they can check out a fire truck! There will be a huge sandpile too for the kids to play around in. It's just $3.00 per person.

>>Download the FREE Severe Weather Team 11 app to get the latest forecast as you head to the park.

Saturday, 3 p.m. - Heinz Field

Don't be surprised if you hear the thunder roll, and the lightning strike at Heinz Field this Saturday. If you can squeeze your way in, it's the place to be for country music fans. Saturday will see Garth Brooks take the stage, headlining the biggest selling event in the stadium's history. According to the Trib, over 72,000 tickets have been sold. The show is officially sold out, but you can still get tickets on StubHub for a pretty penny.

>>RELATED: Everything you need to know before Garth Brooks rocks Heinz Field

This is AWESOME! Congratulations Garth on 1 MILLION vinyl records sold for the Legacy Collection pre-order -Team Garth



24 HOURS LEFT to order the limited + numbered editionshttps://t.co/11Znsbqgxk — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) May 4, 2019

Brooks' country superstar wife, Trisha Yearwood, is also hosting a tailgate party before the concert. Trisha's Tailgate runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. You can enjoy some of Trisha's favorite tailgate bites and drinks ranging from coffee to cocktails. Tickets are $65.

>>Download the FREE Severe Weather Team 11 app to get the latest forecast as you head to the big show.

Friday, 9 p.m. - Jergel's Rhythm Grill, Warrendale

If you want to take a trip back in time, step aboard Jefferson Starship and head to Jergel's Rhythm Grill. The band will be taking the stage at the Warrendale venue on Friday, rocking out with some of their biggest hits like "White Rabbit". The Jefferson Starship show starts at 8 p.m. but the doors open two hours earlier. Tickets are $32 in advance, and $35 at the door. Under 21 must have a parent or guardian.

Limited tickets still available to this Friday's #JeffersonStarship show! Be sure to secure yours before they're gone! https://t.co/sOSmJeoZwI — Jergel's (@jergels) May 15, 2019

>>Want to get the lowdown on this event and more? Download the WPXI Now App for Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire stick for a full breakdown from Jennifer Tomazic.

Sunday, 3 p.m. - The Palace Theater, Greensburg

For five decades, a group of singers has entertained crowds with their beautiful voices and harmonies. Take a trip down memory lane in Westmoreland County with them this weekend. The Lettermen will take the stage at the Palace Theater in Greensburg on Sunday. The trio first hit the music charts in 1961 with "The Way You Look Tonight" and went on to have 18 gold albums worldwide and many top singles. Tickets are between $40 and $50.

Friday through Sunday, various times - Wild Things Park, Washington

With the Pirates out of town, there is still an option for an exciting ball game! Head on down to Wild Things Park in Washington for the home opener for the Washington Wild Things. The Wild Things take on the Lake Erie Crushers all weekend. Friday night is opening day, and features a bread giveaway and a fireworks show. That game starts at 7:05. Then it's Souvenir Saturday with a 2018 Division Champions Pennant Giveaway, and first pitch at 7 p.m. Sunday's game is Princess Night. Kids can eat free, and the game gets underway at 5:35 p.m.

>>Want to get the lowdown on this event and more? Download the WPXI Now App for Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire stick for a full breakdown from Jennifer Tomazic.

Saturday, 5 p.m. - Market Square

If shopping is more of your bag, head downtown where Market Square will transform into a pop-up shopping market. The event features the steel city's most creative independent vendors, allowing shoppers the chance to buy everything from clothing, to furniture, to candles and more. The market will be there every weekend through October. In addition to shopping, there will be music from King JMP, The Allies, Sloane Simon, Sunburst House Band, and This is the World. The market runs from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturday. Log on to our website and find the full list of vendors before heading out.

Saturday, 5 p.m. - Coverage begins on Channel 11

This weekend's race is the second jewel in the Triple Crown: The Preakness Stakes. The race comes on the heels of a controversial Kentucky Derby that saw the horse that led the entire race disqualified for interference. The race is on Saturday and coverage begins at 5 p.m. on Channel 11. The race should kick off at 6:45 p.m.

>>Want to get the lowdown on this event and more? Download the WPXI Now App for Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire stick for a full breakdown from Jennifer Tomazic.

Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. - Double Wide Grill

The annual "Lucky's South Side Dog Festival" is back for a 7th year. The Double Wide Grill on East Carson Street is hosting it, with a whole list of crazy activities. Case in point: a man vs. beast "dog food" eating contest. Plus there will be a Best Owner/Dog Look-Alike Contest. It's free to attend. If you don't have a dog, or want to help one in need, some organizations will have dogs looking for their forever home on hand.

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Heinz History Center

How well do you know your roots? If the answer was not that well, head over to a special event to help you find your Italian ancestors. The Heinz History Center is hosting the Italian Genealogy Workshop on Saturday. Both seasoned genealogists and beginners are welcome. Two lectures are also part of the event: "Italian-Americans: Find your roots in the old country" and "The aliens are coming: U.S. citizenship and immigration services records set." There will also be a special tour taking people through the center's Italian American collection and special collections gallery. Tickets are $40 but if you're a member, they are only $30. Register for the event online.

Friday-Sunday, varying times - Monroeville Convention Center

Meet your heroes and get an autograph at the Monroeville Convention Center this weekend. Sports stars like Amos Otis, Steve Blass, Marcel Dionne, Pete Rose, Tony Perez, Frank Pietrangelo, Joe Green, Hines Ward and Ben Roethlisberger will be on hand to sign your gear. The event runs from Friday through Sunday, with different athletes on different days. Only 300 tickets are being sold to get Big Ben to sign your stuff, but there are plenty of other goodies to pick up at the event. It's $7 to get in each day or $18 for all three days. Each autograph is extra too.

>>Download the FREE Severe Weather Team 11 app to get the latest forecast as you head to the show.

We're keeping a close watch on weather, traffic and other news impacts for all of these events and more!

Saturday:

5 a.m. - 7 a.m.

9 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

11 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Sunday:

5 a.m. – 9 a.m.

6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

11 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.