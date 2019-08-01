0 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (8/2-8/4)

PITTSBURGH - Looking for something to do this weekend in western Pennsylvania? We've got 11 ideas for you right here!

Saturday and Sunday – Lake Arthur

Disappointed you can’t be down at the point enjoying the boats and more of the Three Rivers Regatta? Don’t worry! The Moraine Regatta has what you’re looking for, and it’s only a short drive up I-79 in Butler County. This 2-day event starts at 10 a.m. Saturday and goes through 6 p.m. Sunday. Don’t miss the fireworks show that closes out night one at 9 p.m.

Friday noon to 10 p.m. – Latrobe Memorial Field

Let’s Go!!!! Training camp for the Pittsburgh Steelers is well underway, and that mean’s it’s almost time for NFL football. What better way to get ready for the season then to head down to Latrobe for everything Steelers. Be sure to stick around for the night practice and fireworks show.

Toss it. pic.twitter.com/cNPY7jU4FE — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 31, 2019

All Weekend – David L. Lawrence Convention Center

The Pittsburgh Knights, our hometown e-sports team, is making its mark this weekend during the world’s largest arcade showcase. More than 1,000 classic arcade and pinball machines will be on hand at the convention center, along with all of the modern consoles you have at home. If you consider yourself a gamer in any way shape or form, then this is the event you’ve been dreaming of.

ReplayFX is here, and we don't want you to miss any of it.



The best way to know what's going on when and where is by downloading the ReplayFX Companion App. It'll even keep your schedule so you don't have to!



iOS: https://t.co/OYNXAD8ksC

Google: https://t.co/MFrMXwqB0W — Replay FX (@ReplayFX) July 31, 2019

All Weekend – Seven Springs Mountain Resort

In the heat of summer, what's better than a backyard barbecue? Well, the answer might be the three-day chow-fest that is the Seven Springs Rib and Wings Festival. Get ready to dig into mouth-watering meats cooked up fresh by award winning ribbers from all over the country. In addition to the bonafide meat tornado that's going to be sweeping across the festival ground, guests can enjoy a beer garden, live music, a kids' zone, plus Seven Springs' full bevy of outdoor activities.

Have you seen the musical lineup for Rib and Wing?🎸

Friday:

Told Ya So!

Airborne

Joe Grushecky



Saturday:

Shot of Soul

Nomad

Chris Higbee



Sunday:

Rob Bayne

The Hobbs Sisters

Scott, Rob, and Greg of the Clarks



AND MORE!



Check out the full list here: https://t.co/LCN8FKrZXr pic.twitter.com/EgPtINaqXX — Seven Springs (@7SpringsPA) July 31, 2019

Sunday, 7:30 p.m. – Hartwood Acres

The Allegheny County Summer Concert Series keeps on rolling with some long-time indie rock icons. Guster will be taking the stage for an evening of their upbeat harmonic congo-backed rock and roll. You may know the band from some of its hit songs such as "Fa Fa," "Amsterdam" and "Satellite". If you don't, just know that these fellas have been rocking since 1991 and have since mastered the art of high-energy and often off-kilter live performances. In addition to the music, food trucks will be on hand for the free concert.

Friday, 7 p.m. and Sunday, 2:30 p.m. – Heinz Hall

Whether you’re a Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw or Slytherin, you’ll find something to love about this performance. The second movie of the Harry Potter will be played in high definition while the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra performs John Williams’ otherworldly score. As of Wednesday at 6 p.m. there was a limited number of tickets still available.

Less than a week until Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets™ in Concert at Heinz Hall. Grab your wand and get your tickets here! → https://t.co/iftRWqmLzr #HarryPotterinConcert @CineConcertsLLC pic.twitter.com/Hgb0Rjav8a — Pittsburgh Symphony (@pghsymphony) July 29, 2019

Various times – Benedum Center

Now’s your chance to catch this amazing musical that scooped up a remarkable eight Tony awards. ‘Once’ is about a man and woman in Dublin who are drawn together through their love of music. Over the course of a week, a collaboration between them turns into a rather complicated romance. The best part though? All of the music is played by the actors themselves!

Sunday, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. – Mt. Pleasant Glass Center

This isn’t your every day car show -- it’s a chance to check out some of the coolest cars in the area at a beautiful venue. The event is free for spectators and it will cost you $5 to enter a car. In addition, there will be a DJ, food trucks and a Chinese auction. All proceeds benefit the Mt. Pleasant Area Historical Society.

Friday, 7 p.m., Saturday, 7 p.m. & Sunday, 1:30 p.m. – PNC Park

The Pirates are hoping to right the ship after a rough patch that started back at the All-Star Break, and they’re hoping to get some revenge while they’re at it. It was just a few days ago that the Mets swept the Pirates in New York. Get a free shirt if you make it to the game early enough Friday or stick around after the game Saturday to watch the fireworks.

They said he couldn't play the outfield. He went out and earned a Gold Glove.



Thank you for everything, @MCoreyDickerson. pic.twitter.com/cmWJrS0e7v — Pirates (@Pirates) July 31, 2019

Saturday, 7 p.m. - Highmark Stadium

The Riverhounds might be in 6th place in the USL Eastern Conference, but they’re only a few wins away from the top dogs. This weekend’s game is sure to have ramifications for the October playoffs, and it’s one you won’t want to miss. If you get to the game early, beers are only $1 from the time gates open until kickoff.

The Hounds carry an unbeaten home record into their match against @Memphis901FC this Saturday at @highmarkstadium.#UNLEASH | #PITvMEMhttps://t.co/7HZrie31Dy — Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (@RiverhoundsSC) July 31, 2019

Various Times – Alphabet City (North Side)

If you’re looking to infuse your weekend with some cultural exploration we’ve got you covered! Alphabet City is hosting two readings this weekend. Saturday at 3 p.m., novelist Jasmine Warga will present her book “Other Words for Home.” Sunday’s reading will feature bestselling author R.O Kwon who will be reading from her acclaimed “The Incendiaries” at 6 p.m. Both events are free.

Hi Pittsburgh friends and readers, @cityofasylum has graciously invited me to be a part of their youth literature speaker series. I'll be talking about OTHER WORDS FOR HOME on August 3rd at 3 PM. I hope to see you there! (Here's more info: https://t.co/Tr0Bcuq5pI) — Jasmine Warga (@jasminewarga) July 29, 2019

We're keeping a close watch on weather, traffic and other news impacts for all of these events and more!

