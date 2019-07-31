Pittsburgh Police detectives are launching an investigation into the LionHeart Event Group and its dealings with the city over the Three Rivers Regatta.
LionHeart was a main organizer for the Three Rivers Regatta, which was canceled abruptly Tuesday after board members learned that insurance for the event had not been purchased.
"We believe there is enough to initiate a criminal investigation and to determine potential victims," Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich told Channel 11's Rick Earle.
Director Hissrich consulted with Police Chief Scott Schubert, city officials and regatta officials before deciding a criminal investigation was warranted.
