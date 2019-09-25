0 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (9/27-9/29)

PITTSBURGH - Looking for something to do this weekend in western Pennsylvania? We've got 11 ideas for you right here!

Friday and Saturday; 7 PM

Three Rivers Paintball

Zombies are coming, and you can help stop the horde! It's not real zombies, but here's the idea anyhow: You and your friends (survivors) load up paintball guns, and try to stop the zombie invasion! There's a lot to enjoy, and is a good scare for the whole family. You can learn more at zombiesofthecorn.com.

All weekend

Evans City

Celebrate Evans City's heritage in popular culture as the home of George A. Romero's Night Of The Living Dead. It's a reunion and festival in the place it was filmed with the people who helped make it. This year also celebrates Romero's 1973 film, THE CRAZIES, which is both filmed and set in Evans City, PA! Celebrities will also be in attendance, and you can find out who's going to be there by clicking this link.

Friday and Saturday

Various locations

Seasonal beer is taking the region by storm, and local breweries are serving up their best during Greensburg Craft Beer Week. There is music, food, and of course, craft brews from your favorite breweries. The event runs through Saturday at multiple locations. Find a full schedule of events by clicking here.

All weekend

Pittsburgh stadiums

It's a weekend of sports in Pittsburgh! The Pirates host the Reds at PNC Park all weekend long. Get your tickets as the team wraps up the season here. Also, hockey is back, with the Penguins hosting the Buffalo Sabres at PPG Paints Arena Saturday at 4 PM. Tickets to that preseason matchup can be found by clicking here. Meantime, the Riverhounds SC is taking the pitch at 7 PM on Saturday, hosting the Indy Eleven. Tickets to that match can be found at riverhounds.com. Finally, the Pitt Panthers host the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens on Saturday, with kickoff at 12: PM. Help pack the Heinz Field to root on Pitt when you get your tickets at pittsburghpanthers.com.

Friday, 7 PM

Highmark Stadium

One of the biggest names in country music is coming to Pittsburgh this weekend. Toby Keith will be making a stop at Highmark Stadium on Friday night, and will be performing your favorite songs. It's all part of his "That's Country Bro!" tour. Tickets are still available, but they're going fast! Find yours by clicking here.

Friday, 7 PM

City of Asylum

If country music isn't your thing, you can always check out the sweet sounds of jazz at City of Asylum. This weekend's event will feature musicians, and poets reading some of their work. It's a night full of events, so go to alphabetcity.org to learn more.

Saturday, noon

Hopewell Community Park

Few things welcome Fall like a good bowl of chili, unless of course, it's chili and BBQ! Hopewell Community Park will host its BBQ and Chili Cookoff and Blues Fest this weekend, and you're invited! Amateur 'frillers' will prepare their favorite chili, chicken, and/or ribs. Cash prizes awarded for 1st, 2nd, & 3rd place in each category. The sounds of Blues music will also fill the air. Learn more about this exciting event at visitbeavercounty.com.

All weekend

Mt. Pleasant

Another festival is coming your way, in the Glass and Ethnic Festival in Mount Pleasant. It's a free event featuring g lassmaking demonstrations, food, contests and a parade on Saturday at 2 PM. The annual tradition runs all weekend long, so log on to mtpleasantglassandethnicfestival.com to plan your trip for the whole family.

Saturday and Sunday

Downtown Pittsburgh

Lace up those running shoes, and get ready for the Great Race happening in downtown Pittsburgh on Saturday and Sunday. There are 5K races, 10K races, as well as toddler trots, and one mile fun runs for the kids. Registration is required, and you can sign up here.

Sunday, 2 PM

Wigle Whiskey

Head to the Wigle Whiskey Barrelhouse & Whiskey Garden for a special Barktoberfest Wags & Whiskey with Camp Bow Wow and Biggies Bullies from 2-5 PM on Sunday! It's an event for you and your furry friend. You can enjoy Oktoberfest-style costumes, Wigle cocktails and grub from the Pita My Shawarma food truck. Even better, proceeds from the event help homeless animals find homes! Learn more at wiglewhiskey.com.

All weekend

Benedum Center

If you haven't seen the award-winning Disney musical The Lion King, you're running out of time. The Benedum Center hosts the iconic performance for the final time this weekend. The show features incredible costumes, and of course, the songs you know and love. Tickets are going fast, but you can get yours here.

