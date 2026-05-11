50 Cent, Nelly and The Chainsmokers to headline Sports Illustrated concert series during World Cup

LOS ANGELES — Rappers 50 Cent and Nelly along with electronic music duo The Chainsmokers will headline a new four-city World Cup concert series launched by Sports Illustrated this summer.

The event series announced Monday is called "SI Beyond the Pitch," which will bring concerts and VIP fan experiences to Los Angeles, Dallas, Miami and New York during the global soccer tournament. Additional performances will include Diplo and Gordo.

The Los Angeles kickoff event is scheduled for June 12 at the Hollywood Palladium with Nelly headlining. Dallas will host a June 20 event at SILO featuring Gordo, while Miami’s June 26 stop at DAER will feature The Chainsmokers. The series concludes July 18 at Cipriani Wall Street with performances from 50 Cent and Diplo.

The series marks one of Sports Illustrated’s biggest pushes yet into live entertainment and experiential events surrounding major sports moments.

“This isn’t just a tournament; it’s the most significant sporting event of a generation to hit American soil,” Joe Silberzweig, founder and CEO of Medium Rare, said in a statement. The series is an expansion of the brand’s growing presence in premium live events tied to major sports weekends and cultural moments.

“We are leaning into that energy to introduce the most high-octane nightlife experiences the global soccer community has ever seen,” he said.

The announcement follows the recent success of SI The Party during Super Bowl weekend, which featured performances from The Chainsmokers and Ludacris alongside celebrity guests including Justin Bieber, Travis Kelce and Ciara.

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