Adam Sandler surprises Florida couple at wedding

BOCA RATON, Fla. - The star of “The Wedding Singer” created a wedding memory for a South Florida couple Saturday.
Karan and Tatiana Shah were married in Boca Raton, WPTV reported. The couple was having wedding photos taken after the ceremony at the Pavilion Grille when they saw actor Adam Sandler in his car, relaxing after a game of basketball.
"There’s a guy reversing out with his window down, and I’m just looking at my beautiful bride, and I look and look and look, and I’m looking at her and ... Adam Sandler?" Karan Shah told WPTV. "And he’s like, ‘That's me!’ And I said, ‘Ohhhh that's cool!"
Shah asked Sandler if he would pose in a photo with the newlyweds, and the actor agreed, wishing them luck in their marriage, the television station reported.
"The guy is so humble and so gentle," Shah told WPTV. "If he sees us, we just want to say thank you from the bottom of our hearts for just making this wonderful memory for us."
