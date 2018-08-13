Best Aretha Franklin songs - Watch the videos

Aretha Franklin is known as the Queen of Soul, and if you listen to her music, it's clear - she can sing! We've put together some of the most popular Aretha Franklin songs of all time.
Watch the videos below and chime in on our Facebook page with your favorite songs!
Respect
>>RELATED: Aretha Franklin 'gravely ill': reports
Natural Woman
Think
I Will Survive
Rolling in the Deep
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}