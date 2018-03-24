'Chicago Fire' actress DeShon Monique Brown dead at 49

The Cook County medical examiner's spokeswoman Becky Schlikerman says Brown died Friday at St. James Olympia Field Hospital outside Chicago. The cause of death wasn't given.
Producer Dick Wolf has released a statement on "Chicago Fire" actress DuShon Monique Brown's death https://t.co/h2gxHT9Irh pic.twitter.com/rlTDvMnUWH— NBC Chicago (@nbcchicago) March 23, 2018
Brown was a veteran of Chicago theater. She worked as a crisis counselor at a Chicago high school and led its drama program before winning the role of Connie on "Chicago Fire". She played the assistant to Chief Boden, played by Eamonn Walker.
Brown also had a recurring role as nurse Kattie Welch in "Prison Break" and one-time guest spots on "Empire" and "Shameless."
In a statement, "Chicago Fire" executive producer Dick Wolf said the show's family is "devastated to lose one of its own."
