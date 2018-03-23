  • Police searching for man who walked out of hospital

    INGRAM, Pa. - Police are asking for help finding a missing man who walked out of Allegheny General Hospital on Thursday and has not been seen since.

    Raymond Devries, 71, was taken to the hospital by ambulance around 2:30 p.m. with symptoms of a possible stroke, police said. 

    He walked out of the hospital around 9:30 p.m.

    According to police, Devries has heart issues and is on medication. He does not have his medication with him. He also does not have cash or his cellphone, police said.

    Devries is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 178 pounds with gray hair, a gray beard and blue eyes. He may be wearing glasses.

    If you've seen Devries, you are asked to call Ingram police at (412) 921-6969.

