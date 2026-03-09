Man charged in connection with house explosion in Plum that injured 5 people

PLUM, Pa. — A man was just charged with attempted homicide in connection with blowing up his home in Plum.

Five people were hurt in the explosion nearly four years ago along Hialeah Drive.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Fire crews respond to house explosion in Plum

Channel 11’s Frederick Price is LIVE in Plum. Tune in to Channel 11 News at 6 p.m. for what he just learned from court documents.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group