A grand jury has indicted an NFL player, accusing him of causing injury to a paraplegic person working at last year's Super Bowl.
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett is facing a felony charge of injury to the elderly.
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of the @Eagles Michael Bennett (@mosesbread72) after being accused of injuring woman with disabilities at Super Bowl
At that time, Bennett was a member of the Seattle Seahawks and had come to NRG Stadium to watch his brother, a player for the New England Patriots.
According to a news release, Bennett shoved his way onto the field where players were gathering to celebrate.
Personnel, including the 66-year-old victim, told him he had to use a different entrance, according to the news release.
The indictment claims Bennett then pushed through the group, including the woman.
The charge, injury to the elderly, includes intentionally and knowingly, causing bodily injury to a person 65 years or older.
It carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
A warrant has been issued for Bennett's arrest.
