Health violations continue during re-inspection of New Castle bakery, report shows

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A New Castle bakery was found to be out of compliance with regulations again after a recent follow-up health inspection.

Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture inspectors visited Bill’s Bake Shoppe on Liberty Street in New Castle on March 6 for a follow-up inspection. A report states that inspectors located six violations that put the business out of compliance.

Five of the violations included in the report are considered repeat issues, like the person in charge not demonstrating “adequate knowledge of food safety,” rodent feces throughout the facility, no sanitizer test strips or test kit, not using an approved detergent-sanitizer and dirty non-food contact surfaces.

The bakery’s last inspection was on Feb. 16, and most of the same violations existed then. The facility was also deemed out of compliance on June 11 and July 2, 2025. An inspection on July 23 deemed the bakery was back in compliance.

Inspectors gave Bill’s Bake Shoppe until March 20 to resolve all the most recent violations. The bakery will be inspected again within 7-10 days.

The bakery’s license will not be renewed until it’s deemed compliant again.

