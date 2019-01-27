Chuck Norris 5K is looking for Chuck look-alikes

He’s the king of memes - where Chuck Norris’ manliness is the stuff of legends.
Wrap it up #PokemonGo meme makers.— Jason Inquires (@jasoninquires) July 25, 2016
This one wins it all. #Pokemon #ChuckNorris pic.twitter.com/iUTt1p9VY9
Will the cult of Chuck Norris ever end? I really hope not because these memes are awesome!! pic.twitter.com/C1lK5sKZUZ— Zonked Musician (@ZonkedMusician) January 26, 2014
But now you can run with the legend himself as part of the CForce Chuck Norris 5K.
Not only will it be a race through College Station, Texas, it could also break a world record with the most people dressed as Chuck Norris at the same time, Runner’s World reported.
Organizers of the May 4 race want everyone to dress up like the action star and will have prizes for best male, female and kid’s costume, Newsweek reported. Those who register will get a head start with a Chuck-inspired shirt, fake beard and belt buckle.
Those who pay for the VIP experience will have breakfast with Norris before the race.
The 5K will raise money for Kickstart Kids, a group founded by Norris to help kids develop character through martial arts. Proceeds will also go to Mercy Project, which is trying to end child slavery in Ghana, Africa, Runner’s World reported.
Norris will MC the event as runners begin, then will be at the finish line giving high fives to those who cross, Newsweek reported.
