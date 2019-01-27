  • Chuck Norris 5K is looking for Chuck look-alikes

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    He’s the king of memes - where Chuck Norris’ manliness is the stuff of legends.

    >> Read more trending news 

    TRENDING NOW:

    But now you can run with the legend himself as part of the CForce Chuck Norris 5K

    Not only will it be a race through College Station, Texas, it could also break a world record with the most people dressed as Chuck Norris at the same time, Runner’s World reported.

    Organizers of the May 4 race want everyone to dress up like the action star and will have prizes for best male, female and kid’s costume, Newsweek reported. Those who register will get a head start with a Chuck-inspired shirt, fake beard and belt buckle.

    Those who pay for the VIP experience will have breakfast with Norris before the race. 

    The 5K will raise money for Kickstart Kids, a group founded by Norris to help kids develop character through martial arts. Proceeds will also go to Mercy Project, which is trying to end child slavery in Ghana, Africa, Runner’s World reported.

    Norris will MC the event as runners begin, then will be at the finish line giving high fives to those who cross, Newsweek reported.

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories