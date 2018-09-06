Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan's death ruled accident

After eight months, the cause of death for The Cranberries lead singer Dolores O’Riordan has been released.
Officials told an inquest that she died by drowning due to alcohol intoxication, The Independent reported.
Her death has been ruled an accident.
Toxicology reports submitted as part of a coroner’s inquest said that O’Riordan was four times over the legal limit at the time of her death and was also on medication for treatment of bipolar disorder, Express reported.
There was also no evidence of self-harm, The Associated Press reported.
O’Riordan was found dead in a London hotel bathtub on Jan. 15 where she was staying as she was recording. She was 46.
The Cranberries came from Limerick, Ireland and were popular in the ‘90s with songs like “Dream,” “Linger” and “Zombie,” the AP reported.
