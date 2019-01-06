Golden Globes 2019 on Channel 11: What time, who is nominated

The Hollywood award season begins Sunday with the Golden Globes ceremony, honoring the best in movies and television.
The ceremony, hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, is often an indicator of which films and which actors will be getting Academy Award nominations.
Here’s how to watch Sunday’s ceremony:
What time: 8 p.m., with red carpet show beginning at 7 p.m.
Who is hosting: Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg are the hosts.
Where is it being held: Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California
Who is getting the Cecil B. DeMille Award:
Actor Jeff Bridges, or “The Dude” to fans of “The Big Lebowski,” is being honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award.
What’s new:
There is a new award this year called the Carol Burnett Award, which "honors the highest level of achievement" in television. Carol Burnett will be the first recipient of the award.
Who is nominated:
Here’s a look at some of the Golden Globes nominees:
Drama:
"Black Panther"
"BlacKkKlansman"
"Bohemian Rhapsody"
"If Beale Street Could Talk"
"A Star is Born"
Musical/Comedy:
"Crazy Rich Asians"
"The Favourite"
"Green Book"
"Mary Poppins Returns"
"Vice"
Best actress in a motion picture:
Drama:
Glenn Close, "The Wife"
Lady Gaga, "A Star Is Born"
Nicole Kidman, "Destroyer"
Melissa McCarthy, "Can You Ever Forgive Me"
Rosamund Pike, "A Private War"
Musical/Comedy:
Emily Blunt, "Mary Poppins Returns"
Olivia Colman, "The Favourite"
Elise Fisher, "Eighth Grade"
Charlize Theron, "Tully"
Constance Wu, "Crazy Rich Asians"
Best actor in a motion picture:
Drama:
Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born"
Willem Dafoe, "At Eternity's Gate"
Lucas Hedges, "Boy Erased"
Rami Malek, "Bohemian Rhapsody"
John David Washington, "BlacKkKlansman"
Musical/Comedy:
Christian Bale, "Vice"
Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Mary Poppins Returns"
Viggo Mortensen, "Green Book"
Robert Redford, "The Old Man & The Gun"
John C. Reilly, "Stan & Ollie"
Best television series:
Drama:
"The Americans"
"Bodyguard"
"Homecoming"
"Killing Eve"
"Pose"
Musical/Comedy:
"Barry"
"The Good Place"
"Kidding"
"The Kominsky Method"
"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
