Woman stabbed multiple times inside Pittsburgh apartment

PITTSBURGH — A woman was injured in a stabbing inside an apartment in Pittsburgh on Thursday morning.

Police were called to the first floor of Allegheny Commons on East Ohio Street just before 9:45 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been stabbed in her face and neck following a domestic argument involving three people.

The woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

A man was taken into custody at the scene.

Pittsburgh police continue to investigate.

