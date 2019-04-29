PITTSBURGH - Hugh Jackman has added 10 dates to his first world tour, including one in Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena.
On his “The Man. The Music. The Show.” world tour, Jackman will perform hit songs from "The Greatest Showman," "Les Misérables" and more from Broadway and film, accompanied by a live orchestra.
Related Headlines
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Jackman’s tour stop in Pittsburgh will be Oct. 9.
Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. to the general public. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public from at 10 a.m. Monday through 10 p.m. Thursday.
CLICK HERE for more information.
TRENDING NOW:
- Service restored after Verizon customers experience data outage in Pittsburgh area
- 4 people from Pittsburgh, including 2 children, killed in crash in northwest Pa.
- NFL Giants draft pick Corey Ballentine shot, teammate killed in Kansas
- VIDEO: 1 person killed in Washington Co. crash
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}