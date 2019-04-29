UPDATE 8:24 p.m. - A spokesperson for Verizon confirms that service was restored shortly before 8 p.m.
Are you having trouble with your Verizon service? You aren't alone.
We've received a number of messages and phone called from people Sunday who reported issues with their cell phone service.
Verizon confirmed the issue to Channel 11 saying, "We are having an issue impacting our data network locally. We have engineers working on it."
