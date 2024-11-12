Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $1.1M sold in Mercer County

FARRELL, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $1.1 million was recently sold in Mercer County.

The jackpot-winning ticket, a Diamonds and Gold game, was sold at Valley Fuel in Farrell on Nov. 11. The store will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Diamonds and Gold is a $30 Fast Play game that offers progressive top prizes starting at $500,000. Fast Play games print on-demand from a Lottery sales terminal or self-service touchscreen vending terminal and are similar to Scratch-Off games, but without the need to scratch a ticket or wait for a drawing.

Fast Play prizes must be claimed within one year of the ticket purchase date.

