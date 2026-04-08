Argument over trash in dumpster led to shooting in Shaler Township, police say

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man who was shot after allegedly attacking another man over an argument involving trash in a dumpster is now facing charges.

Police were called to the 1400 block of Mount Royal Boulevard at 5:40 p.m. on Thursday last week for the shooting.

According to the criminal complaint, officers said the incident started when a man living in an apartment in the area saw someone, later identified as Nicholas Johnson, 32, throwing garbage from a truck into the dumpsters.

The man told Johnson they weren’t public dumpsters, and the two started to argue.

Police said Johnson then followed the man back to his apartment and began attacking and punching him.

The complaint states that when the man started to get up off the ground, Johnson charged at him again. That’s when police said the man pulled out his pistol and fired one round at Johnson, grazing his stomach and striking him in the forearm.

Johnson then ran out of the apartment, walked to a neighbor’s home and sat in a patio chair.

Both men were taken to hospitals for their injuries.

Johnson has been charged with aggravated assault, burglary, simple assault and harassment.

The man who fired the shot has not been charged.

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