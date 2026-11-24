NEW YORK — One of the stars of this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade should be very easy to spot. Just look in the sky for a gigantic blue hippo with a goofy smile.

Blue Hippo is one of 100 inflatables included in the 100th parade set to float — weather permitting — through Manhattan on Thursday, lovingly reconstructed by hand from old photos and video because the original balloon disappeared in 1931.

The long-lost hippo — also part of the store's holiday window displays this year — will take its rightful place in the show along with such musical celebrities as Megan Moroney,Teddy Swims, Queen Latifah, Keke Palmer, JoJo and Jimmy Fallon & The Roots.

This year will include a tribute to Dolly Parton led by Megan Hilty, and special appearances by Melissa Joan Hart, Jack McBrayer, Janet McTeer and Holly Robinson Peete, all leading the way for Santa Claus. Nine Broadway shows will be featured as part of a 10-minute medley, replacing the traditional sprinkling of full show numbers.

“It’s all about celebrating the tradition of the parade,” says Brendan Kennedy, director of creative production at Macy’s Studios. “It’s got so much weight behind it, and we’re just trying to inflate it with some air and fly it down the street.”

Forecasters say an impending storm may try to foul the party, with AccuWeather forecasting winds of 12 to 25 mph (19 to 40 kph) and rain later in the day. Under guidelines, large balloons must stay grounded if sustained winds exceed 23 mph (37 kph) or gusts exceed 34 mph (55 kph). The parade balloons have been grounded only once, in 1971.

Bluey, Mickey Mouse and Underdog

Will Coss, vice president and executive producer of Macy’s Studios, wanted each decade represented in this year's parade. Joining Blue Hippo will be balloons of Bluey, Petula Pig, Hello Kitty, Snoopy's alter ego Joe Cool, Mickey Mouse, a Minion riding a banana and Underdog. There will also be a 101-foot-long (31-meter-long) Doodlebug caterpillar snaking along the streets and 1,000 clowns.

“The parade every year is a snapshot. It’s a time capsule of that specific year. And, in this case, this is going to be a representation of our larger history,” he says.

The parade began in 1924 as a way of creating buzz for the holiday windows — which that year had 27 fairy tales acted out with marionettes — at Macy's Herald Square flagship store.

Puppeteer and illustrator Tony Sarg created the windows, as well as the floats and costume characters, and Macy's borrowed animals from the Central Park Zoo for the first parades. In subsequent years, they even brought in tigers and lions.

In 1927, Macy's put an end to the animals after children were getting scared, and Sarg — believed to have been inspired by Indonesian shadow puppets — replaced the real animals with air-filled balloons. The next year, he partnered with the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company to create balloons that could be filled with helium.

“With each year, the balloons got a little bit bigger and more sophisticated. And in many years, they would take a character and then the next year they would repaint the balloon to be another character,” says Darin Johnson, founder and CEO of the American Theater for Puppetry Arts.

A float on Thursday will honor Sarg, the creative force behind the parade through 1941 and a man considered the father of modern American puppetry.

The balloons actually floated away

In the parade's early years, the helium-filled balloons weren’t packed up and stored for next year. Instead, they were released into the sky, with an attached envelope promising a finder’s fee for anyone who returned them to Macy’s.

Blue Hippo was among those set loose 95 years ago and unfortunately never returned, a mystery that prompted Kennedy to go digging into newspaper archives to look for clues.

He and his team found footage of the hippo flying past the newly finished Empire State Building in 1931 and read accounts that it was likely missing at sea. All the images they found were black and white, of course. But what was the real color of the balloon?

“What we decided was that, of course, it was the color of the sky because how else do you lose a flying hippo?” he says. His team added age spots for the 2026 version: “It’s had some time out there, and we’re really excited to bring it back.”

Blue Hippo will also honor beloved real hippo Fiona from the Cincinnati Zoo, who died this month after ingesting a knit hat. Handlers walking Blue Hippo will wear purple patches with Fiona's face inside a heart and the words "Celebrating Fiona."

Building a balloon uses old and new technology

Parade balloons begin with a sketch that gets turned into a 3D rendering, then into a physical model thanks to digital printing technology.

Technology is embraced: Converted lawn mowers under the floats have given way to today's self-driving electric vehicles, and the “Harry Potter” float this year will have an animatronic Sorting Hat. But the old ways also persist.

“The art of building a balloon is still very much a sacred art for our Macy’s and Macy’s Studios team. Every piece of fabric is cut and sealed together by hand. Every balloon that you see is assembled, painted, and brought to life by hand,” says Coss, who heads a team of 75 full-time staff members.

The parade has marched every year — except from 1942 to 1944 when the balloons were donated to the World War II effort — and has inspired awe for generations. “These giant balloons turn you into a child,” Kennedy says. “I feel like we’re all kind of kids for a day.”

For the 100th parade, Johnson won't be watching — he'll be in it. He's been asked to be a handler for a recreation of one of the first-ever character balloons, Felix the Cat.

“It will be a dream come true,” he says.

Thursday also marks a milestone anniversary for a newer Thanksgiving TV tradition: the National Dog Show, which is turning 25 this year. NBC broadcasts the canine spectacle right after the parade.

It was something of a lark when the network decided in 2002 to broadcast highlights from the Kennel Club of Philadelphia's venerable annual canine competition and rebrand it as the National Dog Show. But the ratings stunned NBC executives, so the event became a programming staple.

“It’s been quite a 25-year journey, playing a role in establishing a showcase for dogs that has changed the Thanksgiving Day viewing habits of millions of American families,” said dog expert David Frei, who co-hosts the show with actor John O’Hurley.

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Associated Press writer Jennifer Peltz contributed to this report.

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