PITTSBURGH — After nearly a decade of planning, design and construction, hospital leaders are preparing to debut the new state-of-the-art UPMC Presbyterian Kamin Tower.

Located in the heart of Oakland, the 17-story structure will officially see patients on January 24. Hundreds will be moved in from the connecting, existing Presby building as well as UPMC Montefiore.

The $1.3 billion facility was developed to improve the care experience for patients, visitors, and staff. The design emphasized advanced technology with the future in mind. The tower was designed “to meet the needs of the technology of today and the technology of tomorrow,” said Sandy Rader, President of nearby UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside

Rader gave Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer a tour of the facility, which features 636 patient rooms. Tune in to Channel 11 News at 5:45 p.m. to see an in-depth look at the tower before it welcomes its first patients.

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