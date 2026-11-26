PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers owner, Art Rooney II, has broken his silence a day after the team released Aaron Rodgers .

According to the Pittsburgh Steelers website , Steelers President Art Rooney II is focused on a strong finish to the 2026 campaign. And he firmly believes his head coach, quarterback and players are, as well.

“I take responsibility for ensuring the team and entire organization meets our standards,” Rooney said Thursday in a statement. “I am disappointed in where this went with Aaron Rodgers, but I have 100% confidence in Mike McCarthy. And I have tremendous confidence in Mason Rudolph and the other players in our locker room.”

Rodgers was benched for the team’s Friday game against the Broncos on Tuesday night. He says he learned of that decision through a phone call with tight end Pat Freiermuth, despite having repeat conversations with McCarthy throughout the day.

Rooney told ESPN that he “expects” McCarthy to “be our coach this season, next season and beyond.”

“Decisions were made on what we believe is in the best interest of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Our main focus right now is preparing for tomorrow’s game,” Rooney said. “There is a lot of football left in this season and I know the focus of our players and coaches will be to prepare to play winning football each week.”

ESPN reported that Rooney does not have any concerns about Mike McCarthy’s health.

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