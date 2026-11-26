CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Washington County.

Washington County dispatchers said police, firefighters and medics were called to the 300 block of Beacon Avenue in Canton Township at 3:45 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day for reports of a shooting.

One person was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital in an ambulance. Their condition is unknown.

Channel 11 has a crew at the scene and is actively working to learn more. Tune in to Channel 11 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. for the latest details on this developing story.

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