PITTSBURGH — It’s been a strange 24 hours for Steelers fans.

It started with a late-night news drop on Tuesday that Aaron Rodgers was being benched in favor of Mason Rudolph.

On Wednesday afternoon, Rodgers appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and went scorched earth on Head Coach Mike McCarthy.

He accused McCarthy of being physically and mentally unfit for the job.

“When I first heard, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. I can’t believe he’s saying all this stuff,’” one man said.

The Steelers stuck by McCarthy and cut the quarterback. The two had reunited this season after previously working together in Green Bay.

The pair famously beat the Steelers in Super Bowl XLV but butted heads in later years, leading to McCarthy’s ouster.

“I just want a Pittsburgh winning team. I don’t care who does it just as long as they do it,” Sandy Steele said. Channel 11 spoke to her at Zano’s Pub House in Greenfield. It’s a bar formerly owned by Mike McCarthy’s father.

“We need Rodgers to go. I want to see the kids try,” she said.

“He had to be [released]. It was damning what he said today. It’s stuff you keep in the locker room,” Bob Wesner said.

“I think he’s a great football player. If he wants to go, good riddance,” David Matvey said.

The Steelers host the Broncos at Acrisure Stadium on Friday. Wesner is going.

“It’s going to be a little weird,” he said. “I think we’ll be okay. Steelers fans are Steelers fans. We’ll be all right.”

On the North Shore, Channel 11 spoke to two men in town from Canada to see their favorite player - Aaron Rodgers.

“We were blown away,” Crescenzo DiMambro said. “We’re coming down here. We bought tickets to come see Aaron and obviously he’s not playing.”

His friend Tony Maz was wearing a Green Bay Packers hat.

“I’m happy that Rodgers moved on, but I’m sad to see that he went down in flames for you guys. I apologize,” he said.

“He shouldn’t have rinsed the team like that. You leave all the dirty laundry with the dirty laundry,” DiMambro said.

Multiple fans told Channel 11 they think the Steelers can use this as something to rally around and finish the season strong.

It all starts Friday afternoon against Denver.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group