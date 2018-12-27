PITTSBURGH - For those who have been unable to score tickets to see the Broadway musical “Hamilton” in Pittsburgh in January, there might still be hope.
According to Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE, The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has been quietly releasing more batches of seats available via the official TrustArts.org retailer.
“Hamilton’s” run at the Benedum Center will be from Jan. 1 to Jan. 27.
Pittsburgh Cultural Trust spokeswoman Robin Elrod told TribLIVE the additional availability is a piece of the tour’s strategy to combat scalping.
While officials couldn’t say how many more tickets might become available, they recommend periodically checking the website and signing up for the Trust’s email newsletter for updates, according to TribLIVE.
