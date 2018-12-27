  • Mail falls from tractor-trailer onto McKnight Road

    ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Mail fell from a tractor-trailer as it pulled out of the U.S. Post Office on McKnight Road in Ross Township Thursday morning, officials said.

    The incident, which was reported shortly before 7 a.m., sent the mail onto the busy roadway.

    Police were called to the scene while the mail was loaded onto carts and returned to the post office.

