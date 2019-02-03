0 Police: Rapper Bow Wow arrested, accused of battery

ATLANTA - Rapper Bow Wow was arrested on a charge of battery in Atlanta early Saturday, Channel 2 Action News reported.

The rapper, whose real name is Shad Moss, is accused of beating a woman around 4:15 a.m. Atlanta police said both the woman and Moss "sustained visible minor injuries."

Officers said they "were unable to determine the primary aggressor of the altercation, so both parties" were charged with battery.

His lawyer released a statement Saturday night, saying Bow Wow was wrongfully arrested after being "beaten by an out-of-control intoxicated female."

Randall Kessler said Holden beat Bow Wow with a lam, bit him and spit on him.

Full statement:

“Shad Bow Wow Moss was wrongfully arrested earlier this morning for the first time after being beaten by an out of control intoxicated female, Ms. Leslie Holden, in an Atlanta condominium. The only two independent witnesses both corroborated his version of events indicating that Ms. Holden was simply out of control and was without a doubt the primary aggressor. For no logical reason officers arrested both parties despite having clear-cut evidence that Bow Wow was the victim in the case. Ms. Holden beat him with a lamp, bit him on his side, and spit on him while Bow Wow continually made efforts to avoid her. Bow Wow suffered multiple injuries, some of which are visible in his mugshot. Ms. Holden's mugshot on the other hand speaks for itself, despite her allegation to police that she broke a fingernail.”

It is unclear if Holden is out on bond, and she has not commented on the charges.

On Twitter, the rapper has been promoting a Super Bowl pop-up shop event for his mother happening Friday and Saturday.

The 31-year-old rapper is best known for his rap music and movie roles in the early 2000s. He was born in Columbus, Ohio, but lives in Atlanta.

Snoop Dogg took Moss under his wing when Moss was a pint-size emcee in the 1990s. Snoop gave Moss the stage name Lil’ Bow Wow.

In 2016, the rapper announced he was retiring from rap. He said Snoop Dogg was the executive producer on his final album, titled “NYLTH.”

Moss said on Twitter that it’s a “blessing to have made millions and can retire before 30.” His post-retirement plans include a focus on acting and hosting. Moss also says he’s producing two TV shows this year.

