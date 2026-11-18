NEW YORK — Cyndi Lauper sang "Girls Just Want to Have Fun." Cynthia Erivo gave a stirring rendition of "Imagine." And Gloria Steinem's memorial celebration ended with the audience on its feet singing "We Are Family," in tribute to the trailblazing activist and most visible symbol of American feminism.

Luminaries from political figures to pop stars to poets gathered Wednesday for a joyful and music-filled memorial, which was just as Steinem, who died in September at 92, had wanted it, her friends told the crowd of 1,000 at the Park Avenue Armory. There were no fewer than three former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Jill Biden and Hillary Clinton. The former secretary of state delivered a speech in which she described her friend's huge impact on women's rights in America.

“Gloria gave us 92 years of light,” Clinton said, “and all the tools, memories, inspiration and hope that we need to keep that light burning.”

Clinton quipped that when she was a student, she'd bought some large aviator glasses like Steinem famously wore, hoping “to borrow just a little of that cool.” But she couldn't, she said: “Gloria wasn't like anyone else.”

“She was one of the architects who built the foundation of women’s equality,” Clinton said. “The opportunities and freedoms that so many take for granted exist because of Gloria Steinem.”

The late afternoon celebration brought together major personalities from Hollywood, politics, music, fashion and elsewhere in the same way Steinem did in her lifetime. It also mirrored the spirit of Steinem's famed talking circles, which she hosted at her Upper East Side home — just blocks from where the memorial took place — for more than 50 years: a vibrant mix of people from near and far, reflecting Steinem's extensive travels and eclectic tastes in art and music.

Clinton referred to the talking circles as she began her remarks. “It’s as if we were all in Gloria’s living room," she said, standing in front of a backdrop emblazoned with slogans like “Smash the Patriarchy” and “It's Steinemite!”

Steinem’s associates said the celebration was also purposefully in an event space and not a religious building. Amy Richards, Steinem’s close friend and a chief organizer of the event, said Steinem had left a key note, written in capital letters, on her instructions for the event: “NO GOD.”

Guests celebrated Steinem with music, poetry and humor

The celebration began with the song “Hold On” by Heidi Ann Wilson, performed by a choir that included actor Emma Watson, who like so many had a long association with Steinem. The band Betty performed “Downtown." Then came some poetry: Actor Mariska Hargitay — in her own aviator-style glasses — recited the Alice Walker poem “She,” which Walker had written for Steinem’s 75th birthday.

Actor Marlo Thomas spoke of a friendship with Steinem so deep that they spent every Thanksgiving and Christmas together — and of spending Steinem's last moments with her the morning she died.

“I will always be looking at that empty seat at the table,” Thomas said.

Comedian Chelsea Handler brought the humor, noting that she’d "had a feeling this would be a celebratory event, so I brought a flask. If anyone wants a sip, Secretary Clinton has it.”

Clinton had her own humorous moment when she mentioned, in her speech, that Steinem had been a key supporter of her presidential run, taking a second to remind the crowd that she'd won “the popular vote, in case you forgot.” That got her a standing ovation.

Erivo, arriving onstage, told the crowd she'd been scheduled to sing a different song — but was inspired at the last moment to sing, instead, her spine-tingling version of John Lennon's “Imagine.” She said the song imagined, as had Steinem in her activism, “the best version of humanity that we can be.”

In an emotional highlight, poet Amanda Gorman performed her poem “We Rise.” Kathy Sledge then came onstage to sing “We Are Family,” a message to the crowd that they were all in what Steinem considered her chosen family.

The issue of abortion rights led Steinem to a life of activism

Steinem became an activist after an early career as a journalist. It was at a meeting where women spoke out about illegal abortions that she decided to change paths.

“That speak-out was the beginning of activism for me,” Steinem told The Associated Press in 2022. “Either our control over our own bodies is equal, regardless of sex or race, or we’re not living in a democracy.”

Steinem went on to co-found Ms. Magazine and the National Women's Political Caucus. A prolific author, she died just weeks before the release of her final memoir, "An Unexpected Life."

“As I write this, I’m both older than I ever imagined I would become and happier than I ever imagined I could be,” she wrote in the introduction. “I’ve been rewarded with friends who are my chosen family. I have trusted friends in other countries, and we strive to be safe and free, and share hopes for a peaceful democracy in the world.”

Steinem added that she planned to live to 100.

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